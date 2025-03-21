NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today March 21, 2025 – Hints & Clues
Here are the hints and answers for the New York Times 'Mini Crossword' for today - March 21, 2025.
You can find condensed versions of The New York Times' well-known crossword puzzles in The NYT Mini. The grid enlarges on Saturdays, even though it often presents as a 5x5 grid with hints pointing in three to five different ways.
The Mini crossword is free to access on the New York Times website or via the NYT Games app. Access to the earlier Mini Puzzles, however, requires that you be a member of NYT Games.
What is the NYT Mini Crossword?
Many participants attempt to complete this humorous and brief daily challenge in less than a minute. Other days, though, provide more difficult hints that call for a little more consideration.
I was unable to solve today's NYT Mini Crossword for a solid minute since 4-Across can be two almost similar words that differ only in the first letter. It took me ages to realise that I could solve the riddle by just changing the initial letter to a different word that had the same meaning. Do you need assistance with the Mini Crossword for today? Continue reading.
NYT Mini Crossword Clues
NYT Mini Across
*1A clue: "And stuff like that": Abbr.
*4A clue: "Hooray!"
*6A clue: →
*7A clue: Things counted by some smartwatches
*8A clue: "___ So Fine," subject of the famous plagiarism case against "My Sweet Lord"
DOWN
*1D clue: What you might "come down to" after having your head in the clouds
*2D clue: With the circled letters, a literal depiction of what you need to win tic-tac-toe?
*3D clue: Chicken dwellings
*4D clue: Is no longer
*5D clue: Cries of pain
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
NYT Mini Across answer
*ETC
*WAHOO
*ARROW
*STEPS
*HES
DOWN
*EARTH
*THREE
*COOPS
*WAS
*OWS