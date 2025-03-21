Menu Explore
NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today March 21, 2025 – Hints & Clues

ByHT News Desk
Mar 21, 2025 04:23 PM IST

Here are the hints and answers for the New York Times 'Mini Crossword' for today - March 21, 2025.

You can find condensed versions of The New York Times' well-known crossword puzzles in The NYT Mini. The grid enlarges on Saturdays, even though it often presents as a 5x5 grid with hints pointing in three to five different ways.

Could you solve today's NYT Mini Crossword?(Unsplash )
Could you solve today's NYT Mini Crossword?(Unsplash )

The Mini crossword is free to access on the New York Times website or via the NYT Games app. Access to the earlier Mini Puzzles, however, requires that you be a member of NYT Games.

Also read: NYT Connections Today: Hints and answers for March 21, 2025

What is the NYT Mini Crossword?

Many participants attempt to complete this humorous and brief daily challenge in less than a minute. Other days, though, provide more difficult hints that call for a little more consideration.

I was unable to solve today's NYT Mini Crossword for a solid minute since 4-Across can be two almost similar words that differ only in the first letter. It took me ages to realise that I could solve the riddle by just changing the initial letter to a different word that had the same meaning. Do you need assistance with the Mini Crossword for today? Continue reading.

Also read: NYT Strands today: Hints and answers for 21 March, 2025

NYT Mini Crossword Clues

NYT Mini Across

*1A clue: "And stuff like that": Abbr.

*4A clue: "Hooray!"

*6A clue: →

*7A clue: Things counted by some smartwatches

*8A clue: "___ So Fine," subject of the famous plagiarism case against "My Sweet Lord"

DOWN

*1D clue: What you might "come down to" after having your head in the clouds

*2D clue: With the circled letters, a literal depiction of what you need to win tic-tac-toe?

*3D clue: Chicken dwellings

*4D clue: Is no longer

*5D clue: Cries of pain

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

NYT Mini Across answer

*ETC

*WAHOO

*ARROW

*STEPS

*HES

DOWN

*EARTH

*THREE

*COOPS

*WAS

*OWS

