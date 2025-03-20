NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today March 20, 2025 – Hints & Clues

Condensed versions of The New York Times' popular crossword puzzles are available in The NYT Mini. Although it usually appears as a 5x5 grid with clues pointing in three to five distinct directions, the grid enlarges on Saturdays. Could you solve today's NYT Crossword? (Unsplash )

Readers can access the Mini crossword for free on the New York Times website or through the NYT Games app. However, you need to be a member of NYT Games in order to access the previous Mini Puzzles.

What is the NYT Mini Crossword?

This daily challenge is short and funny, and many participants try to do it in less than a minute. However, other days offer more challenging clues that require a bit more thought.

The NYT Mini Crossword for today isn't particularly difficult. However, 8-Across didn't appeal to me because it seemed to need punctuation in the middle of each word, which confused me. Do you need assistance with the Mini Crossword for today? Continue reading.

NYT Mini Crossword Clues

NYT Mini Across hints

*1A clue: Chowder morsel

*5A clue: Emblem on a glass of Guinness

*6A clue: ___ Madness (annual event that hints at 1-Down)

*7A clue: Strong desire

*8A clue: Contacted privately on social media, for short

DOWN

*1D clue: Anagram of 6-Across

*2D clue: L, as in Land's End

*3D clue: Moved with a curving trajectory

*4D clue: Speedometer abbr.

*5D clue: What hiking boots might track in the house

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

NYT Mini Across answer and clues

*CLAM

*HARP

*MARCH

*URGE

*DMED

DOWN

*CHARM

*LARGE

*ARCED

*MPH

*MUD