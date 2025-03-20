Wordle today 1370: Answer and hints for March 20, 2025

Over time, Wordle has become a well-liked game among word lovers. Can you properly identify the five-letter word in six guesses? A brand-new Wordle is waiting for you because the day has changed. Let's get started on the thrilling quest to solve the puzzle of the day. Did you try cracking today's NYT Wordle?(Unsplash )

The Wordle problem for today might be a little trickier than the one from yesterday. We have all you need right here if you find yourself running out of attempts and need assistance.

Wordle today: Hints for March 20, 2025

It contains two vowels, no set of duplicate letters, it is a verb and the synonyms include ‘moisten’ and 'grease'.

If you want to try to solve the puzzle, you can minimise the page and go ahead. If not, take a look at the answer!

Wordle today: Answer for March 20, 2025

It is time to reveal today’s word, and here you go – the Wordle 1370 answer for March 20, 2025, is ‘BASTE’.

Please don't give up if you couldn't solve today's problem. There's always tomorrow, and you'll get better, no doubt.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a daily word game that was developed by software programmer Josh Wardle, who lives in Brooklyn. The game immediately gained popularity among word aficionados. Every day, thousands of players are presented with a new word problem that requires a sequence of ideas based on the process of elimination. The game has been accessible since October 2021 as a daily puzzle.

How to play Wordle

At the beginning of Wordle, you have to type a five-letter word into a blank 5x6 grid of boxes. Grey indicates a letter that is not in the word, yellow indicates a letter that is in the wrong place, and green indicates a letter that is in the appropriate place.