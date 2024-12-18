NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for December 18, 2024

Get ready to flex your linguistic muscles and uncover the hidden connections between words with The New York Times daily Connections puzzle! This engaging word game, similar to Wordle and other popular word games, challenges you to identify the common threads that link words together. To help you conquer today's puzzle, we've compiled expert tips, hints, and strategies to boost your gameplay. Embrace the challenge and become a master wordsmith! Alternatively, if you prefer a more relaxed approach, simply scroll down to reveal the answers and enjoy the solutions at your own pace. The choice is yours! Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

ALSO READ| NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for December 17

What is NYT Connections?

Just delve into Connections, the New York Times' newest word game masterpiece, designed by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. This engaging daily puzzle has captured the imagination of word game aficionados worldwide, igniting a buzz on social media. With its intuitive interface and easy accessibility on multiple platforms, Connections invites word game lovers to engage, challenge their vocabulary skills, and join a vibrant global community. Embrace the thrill of Connections and become part of this ever-growing network of players today!

How to Play NYT Connections

In this thrilling puzzle, your mission is to categorize 16 words into four groups of four, each united by a sly and intricate link. These words cover a wide array of topics, from literature and technology to geography and more. Beware: some words might appear to be obvious matches, but there is only one correct solution for each set. Success will require sharp critical thinking and a keen eye for hidden patterns. Challenge your problem-solving skills and achieve victory in this exciting brain teaser!

NYT Connections Hints for December 18

Yellow: Pact or understanding

Green: Hops added alcoholic drink

Blue: Some financial terms

Purple: Cupola or canopy

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

ALSO READ| NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for December 13

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: DEAL WITH

Green: STYLES OF BEER

Blue: INVESTMENT VERBS

Purple: ___ DOME

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

NYT Connections Today: Answer for December 18

DEAL WITH: FIELD, HANDLE, MANAGE, TACKLE

STYLES OF BEER: BITTER, BOCK, SOUR, STOUT

INVESTMENT VERBS: HEDGE, HOLD, SHORT, TRADE

___ DOME: CAPITOL, CHROME, ONION, TEAPOT