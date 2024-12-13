Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for December 13

ByBhavika Rathore
Dec 13, 2024 02:34 PM IST

Get hints and answers for New York Time's 'Connections' for today -December 13, 2024

The New York Times Connections puzzle is a fascinating blend of logic, creativity, and pattern recognition, offering a delightful challenge for the mind. As you sift through a grid of seemingly unrelated words, your task is to uncover hidden connections and group them into categories. This dynamic exercise encourages sharp thinking and imaginative problem-solving, making it an engaging and rewarding experience. Whether looking for a quick mental boost or a deeper cognitive challenge, it provides the perfect balance of intrigue and satisfaction.

Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)
Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

Also Read: NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for December 12

What is NYT Connections?

Connections, designed by Wyna Liu, is an engaging word puzzle that challenges both your creativity and logic. It invites you to discover hidden patterns between seemingly unrelated words, offering a fun and rewarding mental workout. The game not only sharpens your cognitive abilities but also helps you broaden your vocabulary with every play.

Accessible on any device, Connections is perfect for a quick mental refresh or a more immersive puzzle experience. Its sleek, easy-to-navigate interface ensures a smooth, enjoyable session for players of all levels. Whether you're looking for a brief, satisfying distraction or a deeper, more thought-provoking challenge, Connections delivers daily fun that keeps you coming back for more.

How to Play NYT Connections?

In Connections, players are presented with 16 seemingly random words and tasked with sorting them into four distinct categories, each tied together by a hidden theme. The puzzles span a wide range of topics, from science and history to pop culture and current events, offering a mix of fun and learning with every round. Some words are deliberately tricky, encouraging you to think critically and creatively as you uncover their connections.

Each puzzle has only one correct solution, making Connections a perfect combination of strategy, insight, and quick thinking. Ready to challenge yourself? Dive into Connections, spot the patterns, and test your skills as you race against the clock to group the words before time runs out.

NYT Connections Hints for December 13

Yellow: Otherworldly creatures

Green: Digital storage spaces

Blue: Carbonated tangy drinks

Purple: Words that sound like animals

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Fantasy Creatures

Green: Email Folders

Blue: Citrus Sodas

Purple: Animal Homophones

Also Read: NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for December 11, 2024

NYT Connections Hints for December 13

Fantasy Creatures: DRAGON, GIANT, PIXIE, TROLL

Email Folders: DRAFTS, SENT, SPAM, TRASH

Citrus Sodas: CRUSH, SPRITE, SQUIRT, STARRY

Animal Homophones: BORE, LINKS, PHISH, TOWED

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On