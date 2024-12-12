NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for December 12

The New York Times Connections puzzle is a captivating mental exercise that blends critical thinking, pattern spotting, and a dash of creativity. As you navigate through a grid of seemingly disconnected words, the goal is to identify subtle connections and group them into categories. With its mix of logic and lateral thinking, it provides an engaging and rewarding challenge that stimulates the mind, offering both a quick mental refresh and a deeper puzzle-solving experience. Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

Connections, created by Wyna Liu, is a delightful blend of word puzzles and cognitive challenges that keeps your mind sharp. It tasks you with finding hidden links between seemingly unrelated words, sparking both your creativity and logical reasoning. This engaging game offers a fun way to stretch your mental muscles while also helping you expand your vocabulary.

Available on any device, Connections is perfect for a quick mental workout or a more immersive puzzle session. Its sleek, user-friendly design ensures a smooth experience, catering to players of all levels. Whether you're in the mood for a short, satisfying break or a deeper challenge, Connections delivers daily entertainment that will keep you coming back for more.

How to Play NYT Connections?

In Connections, players are given 16 seemingly unrelated words and must sort them into four distinct groups, each tied together by a hidden theme. The puzzles cover a wide array of topics, from science and history to pop culture and current affairs, offering both entertainment and learning with every round. Some words are intentionally tricky, pushing you to use your critical thinking and creativity to uncover their connections.

Each puzzle has only one correct solution, making Connections a perfect blend of strategy, intuition, and sharp observation. Ready to put your skills to the test? Jump into Connections, spot the patterns, and challenge yourself to group the words before time runs out.

NYT Connections Hints for December 12

Yellow: T sound resemblance

Green: items resembling having teeth

Blue: Soft exclamations of frustration

Purple: It shapes the path of a river

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Things That Sound Like T

Green: Objects with Teeth

Blue: Mild Oaths

Purple: Parts of a River

Things That Sound Like T: TEA, TEE (GOLF), TI (MUSICAL NOTE)

Objects with Teeth: COMB, GEAR, SAW, ZIPPER

Mild Oaths: FUDGE, GEEZ, NUTS, RATS

Parts of a River: BANK, BED, DELTA, MOUTH