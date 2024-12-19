NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for December 19, 2024

Prepare to sharpen your vocabulary skills and discover the intricate links between words with The New York Times daily Connections puzzle! This captivating word game, akin to Wordle and other beloved puzzles, tasks you with finding the commonalities that bind words together. To aid your progress, we've gathered expert advice, hints, and strategies to elevate your gameplay. Dive into the challenge and ascend to wordsmith mastery! If you'd rather take a more laid-back route, feel free to scroll down and uncover the answers at your leisure. The decision is entirely yours! Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

Just delve into Connections, the New York Times' newest word game masterpiece, designed by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. This engaging daily puzzle has captured the imagination of word game aficionados worldwide, igniting a buzz on social media. With its intuitive interface and easy accessibility on multiple platforms, Connections invites word game lovers to engage, challenge their vocabulary skills, and join a vibrant global community. Embrace the thrill of Connections and become part of this ever-growing network of players today!

How to Play NYT Connections

In this thrilling puzzle, your mission is to categorize 16 words into four groups of four, each united by a sly and intricate link. These words cover a wide array of topics, from literature and technology to geography and more. Beware: some words might appear to be obvious matches, but there is only one correct solution for each set. Success will require sharp critical thinking and a keen eye for hidden patterns. Challenge your problem-solving skills and achieve victory in this exciting brain teaser!

NYT Connections Hints for December 19

Yellow: Adjourn

Green: Pub fixtures

Blue: Dinghy like

Purple: Donkey Kong character

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: DEFER

Green: BAR FIXTURES

Blue: WATERCRAFT

Purple: SEEN IN “DONKEY KONG”

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

NYT Connections Today: Answer for December 19

DEFER: DELAY, POSTPONE, SHELVE, TABLE

BAR FIXTURES: COUNTER, KEG, STOOL, TAP

WATERCRAFT: BARGE, JUNK, SUB, TUG

SEEN IN “DONKEY KONG”: BARREL, GORILLA, HAMMER, LADDER