NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for December 20, 2024

Prepare to sharpen your vocabulary skills and discover the intricate links between words with The New York Times daily Connections puzzle! This captivating word game, akin to Wordle and other beloved puzzles, tasks you with finding the commonalities that bind words together. To aid your progress, we've gathered expert advice, hints, and strategies to elevate your gameplay. Dive into the challenge and ascend to wordsmith mastery! If you'd rather take a more laid-back route, feel free to scroll down and uncover the answers at your leisure. The decision is entirely yours! Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

ALSO READ| NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for December 19, 2024

What is NYT Connections?

Step into the world of Connections, the latest word game marvel from The New York Times, crafted by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. This captivating daily puzzle has quickly enraptured word game enthusiasts across the globe, creating a social media buzz. With its user-friendly design and seamless accessibility across various platforms, Connections beckons word lovers to engage, test their vocabulary skills, and join a thriving global community. Dive into the excitement of Connections and become part of this ever-expanding network of players today!

How to Play NYT Connections

Well done on this fab 4×4 word challenge where 16 words must be sorted into four teams of four words each, all connected in a sneaky way. All these words range from literature and technology to geographical features and many others. Beware: It may seem that some of the words represent rather an intuitive match, yet there is only one solution to each of the sets. Yes, success will demand intense critical analysis of available data as well as keen looks at obscure trends. Do your best in this puzzling game and tackle the problem-solving activities, and triumph in this brain teaser!

NYT Connections Hints for December 20

Yellow: Medley

Green: Sentence kinds

Blue: Kinds of dudes

Purple: Lament

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

ALSO READ| NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for December 18, 2024

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Concoction

Green: Types of sentences

Blue: Kinds of bros

Purple: Complaint homophones

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

NYT Connections Today: Answer for December 20

Concoction: COCKTAIL, COMPOUND, MIXTURE, SOLUTION

Types of sentences: COMMAND, EXCLAMATION, QUESTION, STATEMENT

Kinds of bros: CRYPTO, FINANCE, PHARMA, TECH

Complaint homophones: GROWN, MOWN, WHALE, WINE