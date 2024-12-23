NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for December 23, 2024

Get ready to enhance your vocabulary and uncover the hidden connections between words with The New York Times daily Connections puzzle! It is a fun word game like Wordle or other word-connecting games, where you have to guess which links words. Here are some useful advice, tips, and tricks by outstanding players to make your gameplay better. Get yourself fully into the workout and become a true wordsmith professional at once! If you do not like your fate to be decided by the roll of dice, you are welcome to scroll further down and look at the answers whenever you want to. The choice is all yours! Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

Step into the world of Connections, the latest word game marvel from The New York Times, crafted by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. This captivating daily puzzle has quickly enraptured word game enthusiasts across the globe, creating a social media buzz. With its user-friendly design and seamless accessibility across various platforms, Connections beckons word lovers to engage, test their vocabulary skills, and join a thriving global community. Dive into the excitement of Connections and become part of this ever-expanding network of players today!

How to Play NYT Connections

Brilliant work with this stunning 4×4 words puzzle whereby 16 words should be placed in groups of four words each, but they are linked. All these words are from literature and technology, geographical features and many others. Beware: Still, a few of the words may seem to be quite obvious to match up, but it is only one answer to all the sets. Yes, success will require active critical thinking assessment of available data as well as literally looking at obscure trends. Try your level best in this tricky game and solve all the problem-solving activities that have been given below and be a winner in this brain game!

NYT Connections Hints for December 23

Yellow: Phonetic Twins

Green: Neck Shapes

Blue: Money market slang

Purple: _____Man

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: HOMOPHONES

Green: NECKLINES

Blue: WAYS TO EXPRESS 1,000

Purple: SUPER

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

NYT Connections Today: Answer for December 23

HOMOPHONES: EWE, U, YEW, YOU

NECKLINES: BOAT, CREW, SCOOP, V

WAYS TO EXPRESS 1,000: GRAND, K, M, THOU

SUPER: 8, BOWL, GLUE, TUESDAY