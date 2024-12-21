NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for December 21, 2024

Get ready to enhance your vocabulary and uncover the hidden connections between words with The New York Times daily Connections puzzle! This engaging word game, similar to Wordle and other popular puzzles, challenges you to identify the links that unite words. We've compiled expert tips, hints, and strategies to help boost your gameplay. Immerse yourself in the challenge and rise to the level of a wordsmith master! If you prefer a more relaxed approach, feel free to scroll down and find the answers at your convenience. The choice is all yours! Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

Step into the world of Connections, the latest word game marvel from The New York Times, crafted by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. This captivating daily puzzle has quickly enraptured word game enthusiasts across the globe, creating a social media buzz. With its user-friendly design and seamless accessibility across various platforms, Connections beckons word lovers to engage, test their vocabulary skills, and join a thriving global community. Dive into the excitement of Connections and become part of this ever-expanding network of players today!

How to Play NYT Connections

Well done on this fab 4×4 word challenge where 16 words must be sorted into four teams of four words each, all connected in a sneaky way. All these words range from literature and technology to geographical features and many others. Beware: It may seem that some of the words represent rather an intuitive match, yet there is only one solution to each of the sets. Yes, success will demand intense critical analysis of available data as well as keen looks at obscure trends. Do your best in this puzzling game and tackle the problem-solving activities, and triumph in this brain teaser!

NYT Connections Hints for December 21

Yellow: Circular forms

Green: Cooking peripherals

Blue: Kinds of sleeping items

Purple: Hollywood's highest honour

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Loop

Green: Cooking Vessels

Blue: Kinds of Beds

Purple: Things called “Oscars”

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

NYT Connections Today: Answer for December 21

Loop: BAND, CIRCLE, HOOP, RING

Cooking Vessels: CASSEROLE, CROCK, PAN, POT

Kinds of Beds: BUNK, CANOPY, MURPHY, SLEIGH

Things called “Oscars”: BALONEY, GROUCH, O, STATUETTE