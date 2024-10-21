NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for October 21, 2024

Get ready to dive into The New York Times' daily Connections puzzle, where the thrill of wordplay meets the joy of discovery. This engaging challenge invites you to uncover the hidden relationships among words, much like a linguistic treasure hunt. Whether you’re eager to sharpen your skills with expert tips and strategies or prefer a laid-back experience by scrolling down for the answers, we’ve got you covered. Embrace the fun, test your wit, and celebrate your successes as you unravel the connections—your journey to becoming a word master starts here. Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

Dive into the world of Connections, the latest word game sensation from The New York Times, expertly crafted by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. This daily puzzle has captured the attention of word lovers worldwide, igniting a social media buzz like never before. With its intuitive design and easy access across multiple platforms, Connections invites players of all levels to test their vocabulary skills and enjoy the thrill of discovery. Whether you’re looking for clever hints to enhance your gameplay or prefer to uncover the answers directly, join the vibrant community of enthusiasts and immerse yourself in the excitement of Connections.

How to Play NYT Connections

Embark on a mind-bending adventure with Connections! Your challenge is to group 16 words into four quartets, each linked by a clever and subtle connection. The words span various domains, including literature, technology, geography, and more. But beware: while some words may seem like obvious pairs, only one correct solution exists for each set. To succeed, you'll need to unleash your critical thinking skills, digging deep to uncover the hidden patterns and find the perfect connections. Put your problem-solving prowess to the test and emerge victorious!

NYT Connections Hints for October 21

Yellow: Seeds

Green: To pull

Blue: Gear stick

Purple: Varieties of pools

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Kinds of Beans

Green: Attract

Blue: Automatic Gear Shifter Positions

Purple: ___Pool

Blow the trumpets as we reveal the answers…

NYT Connections Today: Answer for October 21

Kinds of Beans: KINDNEY, MUNG, NAVY, PINTO

Attract: DRAW, GRAB, HOOK, REVERSE

Automatic Gear Shifter Positions: DRIVE, LOW, NEUTRAL, REVERSE

___Pool: CAR, DEAD, LIVER, WHIRL