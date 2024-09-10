NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for September 10, 2024

Get ready to solve today's game of Connections by The New York Times. This intriguing game, similar to the format of other games like Wordle and more challenges you to find the hidden connections between words. Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

For those aiming to master today's puzzle, we’ve provided expert tips, hints, and strategies to improve your game. You can scroll down to see the answers and enjoy the solutions. Let's dive into the challenge.

What is NYT Connections?

Connections is The New York Times' latest puzzle, designed by associate editor Wyna Liu. This popular daily word game has quickly gained traction on social media. Available on both computers and mobile devices, Connections provides an engaging and smooth experience for word lovers.

How to Play NYT Connections

A grid of 16 words is presented to players and they are required to categorize them into four groups of four, each sharing a specific theme. These themes can range from book titles and software names to countries. With only one correct arrangement per puzzle, players need to use their analytical skills to uncover the hidden connections between the words.

NYT Connections Hints for September 10

Yellow: To have options

Green: To move through

Blue: Assessment scale

Purple: Royal items

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Varieties

Green: Transfer

Blue: Rating systems

Purple: Things with kings

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

NYT Connections Today: Answer for September 10

Varieties: KINDS, SORTS, STRIPES, TYPES

Transfer: DELIVER, GIVE, HAND, PASS

Ratings Systems: A-F, PERCENTAGE, STARS, THUMBS

Things with Kings: CHECKERS, DECK OF CARDS, MONARCHY, NHL