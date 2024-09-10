NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for September 10, 2024
Get hints and answers for New York Time's 'Connections' for today - September 10, 2024.
Get ready to solve today's game of Connections by The New York Times. This intriguing game, similar to the format of other games like Wordle and more challenges you to find the hidden connections between words.
For those aiming to master today's puzzle, we’ve provided expert tips, hints, and strategies to improve your game. You can scroll down to see the answers and enjoy the solutions. Let's dive into the challenge.
What is NYT Connections?
Connections is The New York Times' latest puzzle, designed by associate editor Wyna Liu. This popular daily word game has quickly gained traction on social media. Available on both computers and mobile devices, Connections provides an engaging and smooth experience for word lovers.
How to Play NYT Connections
A grid of 16 words is presented to players and they are required to categorize them into four groups of four, each sharing a specific theme. These themes can range from book titles and software names to countries. With only one correct arrangement per puzzle, players need to use their analytical skills to uncover the hidden connections between the words.
NYT Connections Hints for September 10
Yellow: To have options
Green: To move through
Blue: Assessment scale
Purple: Royal items
'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.
NYT Connections Today: These are categories
Yellow: Varieties
Green: Transfer
Blue: Rating systems
Purple: Things with kings
Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….
NYT Connections Today: Answer for September 10
Varieties: KINDS, SORTS, STRIPES, TYPES
Transfer: DELIVER, GIVE, HAND, PASS
Ratings Systems: A-F, PERCENTAGE, STARS, THUMBS
Things with Kings: CHECKERS, DECK OF CARDS, MONARCHY, NHL