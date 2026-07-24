Oakhurst, California Teddy Fire update: Vegetation fire in River Parkway area; check map as scary videos emerge

A vegetation fire, dubbed the Teddy Fire, broke out in Oakhurst, California on Thursday, July 23. The blaze, was at 2-3 acres, and was reported in the River Parkway and Teddy Bear Lane area of Madera County, as per WatchDuty, which tracks live fire outbreaks across the US. Forward progress has now been stopped.

Firefighters are reportedly making good progress with the Teddy Fire in Oakhurst, California. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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There is also reportedly a house fire in Oakhurst.

“There's a fire just starting in Oakhurst,” one wrote on Facebook. Another added “House fire. 41 and River Parkway”. However, there's no official confirmation of the same.

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A local group also posted “Structure/Vegetation Fire. 40300 Block Of Teddy Bear Ln, Oakhurst.”

Meanwhile, a map of the Teddy Fire was shared online.

Teddy Fire: Scary videos emerge

An individual also shared a video of the blaze.

More videos of the fire were shared online.

Another clip from a distance showed smoke rising.

A clip also showed the smoke from the fire, but it was white, amid the firefighting efforts. Sirens could be heard in the distance.

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{{^usCountry}} Some photos of the Teddy Fire were also shared on Facebook. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some photos of the Teddy Fire were also shared on Facebook. {{/usCountry}}

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Another picture was shared from John West Road, a couple of miles away.

Yet another picture was shared from a nearby location. “The grill in Oakhurst,” a person commented attaching a photo showing thick smoke.

A cause for the fire is not known yet. There are no reports on injuries and WatchDuty had reported that crews are making good progress with the Teddy Fire. Now, with the forward progress stopped, firefighters will reportedly be at the scene for about four hours to carry out the mop-up.

Teddy Fire, Oakhurst: Reactions pour in

Meanwhile, several people commented on the Teddy Fire in Oakhurst.

“Where's the fire? I see smoke in Oakhurst,” one asked on Facebook. A person shared news of another blaze apart from the Teddy Fire. “Near Mc Swain there is another fire all smoke is heading to Cathey’s valley Mariposa,” they wrote.

Praising the firefighters, another said “Very little smoke compared to before. Lots of Helios dropping water and borate from planes. Amazing firefighters!”.

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Yet another individual expressed fear for their family. “Prayers my nephew and his family lives there.” The smoke from the fire carried a smell that people at a distance could sense as well. “We can sure smell it at the Lake,” a local shared. Yet another specified the location of the fire, saying “Teddy bear Lane across the street from Denny’s.”