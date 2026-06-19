‘Oliver Tree faked death’: Bizarre theory around record label dispute viral after Rio helicopter crash

Singer Oliver Tree passed away tragically after a helicopter collision in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday, June 14. But thanks to some conspiracy theorists, many of his fans believe that he faked his own death.

Singer Oliver Tree.(Oliver Tree/ Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Oliver Tree was on a helicopter with four others, including the pilot, when it collided with another helicopter in the Brazilian capital and crashed in an EV parking lot. It led to the deaths of six people, including the lone pilot on the other helicopter. The news of his death was first reported by CNN Brasil.

But as the tragic news settled in among fans of the deceased alt-rock artist, the theory that he faked his death gained ground. It was partly because of the late singer's eccentric personality. Tree previously faked his death many times, held fake funerals and even a dramatic "final goodbye" stunt as part of his marketing strategy.

Also read: Oliver Tree cheered for Brazil in World Cup 2026 in his last Instagram post days before death by helicopter crash

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} But even when it was clear that the mid-air collision and the subsequent crash in Rio de Janeiro was not fake, a different angle came up: this time, a full-blown conspiracy theory. How The Theory Spread {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But even when it was clear that the mid-air collision and the subsequent crash in Rio de Janeiro was not fake, a different angle came up: this time, a full-blown conspiracy theory. How The Theory Spread {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Tree's body was charred after the accident, and he was identified using his dental remains and DNA testing. The officials were left with no other options as the five passengers and pilot's bodies were completely charred as the helicopter crashed into an electric vehicle parking lot and showroom, causing a massive explosion and fire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tree's body was charred after the accident, and he was identified using his dental remains and DNA testing. The officials were left with no other options as the five passengers and pilot's bodies were completely charred as the helicopter crashed into an electric vehicle parking lot and showroom, causing a massive explosion and fire. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Picking up on that, conspiracy theorists claimed that Oliver Tree faked his death. They also found a good reason for him doing so: his ongoing dispute with his longtime record label, Atlantic Records. For instance, a Reddit thread went to great lengths to point at alleged inconsistencies with the death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Picking up on that, conspiracy theorists claimed that Oliver Tree faked his death. They also found a good reason for him doing so: his ongoing dispute with his longtime record label, Atlantic Records. For instance, a Reddit thread went to great lengths to point at alleged inconsistencies with the death. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: Oliver Tree net worth: How much money the Miss You singer made before his death?

Notably, Oliver Tree spoke out against Atlantic in April, just two months before his death, alleging that they shelved his latest album, Love You Madly, Hate You Badly, and that he was working to cut ties with the label. He also claimed that Atlantic was not supporting his music as he was unwilling to tailor it for short-form video formats, like TikTok and Instagram Reels.

As a result, many speculated that Tree faked his death to cut ties with the record label: a theory that has no basis in reality.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON