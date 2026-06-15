Oliver Tree net worth: How much money the Miss You singer made before his death?

Oliver Tree was a multifaceted personality, recognized as a singer, comedian, and Internet celebrity, particularly noted for his distinctive bowl cut. Tragically, Tree, 32, lost his life in a helicopter accident in Brazil on June 14, 2026. Oliver Tree, a California-born singer and internet celebrity, died in a tragic helicopter crash on June 14, 2026. (Oliver Tree/ Instagram)

Tree, a California-born singer-songwriter, lost his demise when two helicopters collided in the southwest region of Rio de Janeiro, resulting in the deaths of Tree and five others, CNN Brazil reported. At the time of his passing, Tree had garnered millions of followers across TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. Additionally, YouTuber Gaspi was also a victim of this unfortunate incident.

Some fans speculate that Tree's music video for the song Flowers ominously foreshadowed his untimely death.

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What was his net worth at the time of his passing? How much was Tree valued at?

Oliver Tree's net worth Celebrity Net Worth assesses that Tree was affluent at the time of his passing, with his latest net worth estimated at $4 million.

"Oliver Tree was an American singer-songwriter, record producer, filmmaker, and internet personality who had a net worth of $4 million," the site reported. "Oliver Tree was best known for his eccentric visual style, bowl-cut haircut, oversized clothes, absurdist comedy, and viral songs."

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tree gained significant recognition in 2016 when his collaboration with Whethan on When I'm Down introduced him to a broader audience. Tree subsequently signed with Atlantic Records and cultivated one of the most unique personas in alternative pop, merging electronic music, rock, hip-hop, comedy, stunt work, and internet culture into an unpredictable package, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

Oliver Tree's career Tree began his career by producing dubstep and performing in the San Francisco Bay Area, as noted by Variety. He amassed over 15 million followers on TikTok alone. At the time of his passing, Tree was in the midst of his headlining world tour for his fourth studio album, Variety further stated.

In a 2022 appearance on a Logan Paul podcast, Tree mentioned that he had been living out of a suitcase for approximately five years. He expressed that this lifestyle made it challenging for him to maintain a romantic relationship, as he no longer had a permanent residence.

Tree, boasting over 2 million followers on Instagram, populated his account with various skits.