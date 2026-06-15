Oliver Tree made stunning revelation weeks before fatal helicopter crash: 'My family, no one's going to get…'

Musician Oliver Tree discussed an unconventional clause in his will in the weeks leading up to his untimely death at the age of 32 in a helicopter accident in Brazil on Sunday.

Musician Oliver Tree, who died at 32 in a helicopter crash, revealed his will prohibits his family from receiving his wealth, aiming to donate it back to artists instead.(AFP)

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"I don't believe that any of the wealth or the things that get made from it is mine. So when I die — I've set it up — my will is set up that when I pass, my family, no one's going to get a penny," the "Miss You" singer disclosed on an April episode of The Zach Sang Show.

"If I have a wife or kids or anything, [they're] not getting a f---ing penny," he stated. "I'll get my kids through college. That's the agreement. But there's not going to be a silver spoon. They're taken care of because my dad worked on some stuff in the 2000s. The idea is, when I die, all the money is going to go back to artists."

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Why did Oliver Tree and Melanie Martinez break up? Singer's dating history in focus after Rio helicopter crash Oliver Tree's tragic death in Brazil {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Why did Oliver Tree and Melanie Martinez break up? Singer's dating history in focus after Rio helicopter crash Oliver Tree's tragic death in Brazil {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Tree was one of six passengers who lost their lives when two helicopters collided in mid-air in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, a coastal region in the Southwest zone of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday. There were no survivors from the incident. The crash caused additional destruction as the falling helicopters struck an electric vehicle yard, igniting at least 20 cars, according to CNN Brazil. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tree was one of six passengers who lost their lives when two helicopters collided in mid-air in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, a coastal region in the Southwest zone of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday. There were no survivors from the incident. The crash caused additional destruction as the falling helicopters struck an electric vehicle yard, igniting at least 20 cars, according to CNN Brazil. {{/usCountry}}

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Local authorities informed the outlet that an investigation into the collision is currently in progress.

The other victims included passengers Lucas Vignale, Gaspar Prim (known as Argentinian YouTuber Gaspi), Lucas Brito Chaves, along with pilots Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsillac.

Oliver Tree opens up about his foundation

The singer also revealed that he has established a foundation named Dr. Oliver Tree's Art Grants for Baby Geniuses. Speaking to host Zach Sang during the April 24 episode of his popular podcast, the artist elaborated that the foundation aims to gather “the interest generated from my music.”

"When I die, my art will continue to have residuals and probably be worth more than it is now. People will finally appreciate my stupid f---ing videos or my stupid f---ing songs. That's when people appreciate you, when you're not there anymore," he stated. "I have basically a committee that I've set up when I pass — and I plan to do it while I'm alive — where basically everyone will vote on who the money goes to each year."

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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