Oliver Tree's ex-girlfriend Martinez pays emotional tribute to singer after tragic death, 'I'll be here wondering…'

Melanie Martinez on Sunday publicly addressed the tragic death of her former partner, Oliver Tree Nickell, who tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, at the age of 32.

After the tragic death of Oliver Tree in a helicopter collision, Melanie Martinez reflects on their shared past and his artistic brilliance.(X@MelanieMBrasil)

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In her Instagram story, she posted a heartfelt photo of the two of them and included a written message expressing her deep sorrow over the loss of someone with whom she shared, “a really specific and important piece of her life.”

"Been an absolute wreck today," Martinez stated. "It's really hard to understand how someone who you once shared such a specific and formative time of your life with can all of a sudden be gone."

Also Read: Oliver Tree net worth: How much money the Miss You singer made before his death?

Martinez and Tree's relationship and a heartfelt tribute after singer's death

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{{^usCountry}} Martinez and Tree were in a relationship from 2019 to 2021, during which they also collaborated creatively. After their friendly separation, Martinez urged her followers to refrain from trolling Tree and to stop harassing him on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Martinez and Tree were in a relationship from 2019 to 2021, during which they also collaborated creatively. After their friendly separation, Martinez urged her followers to refrain from trolling Tree and to stop harassing him on social media. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In an Instagram tribute to Tree, she expressed admiration for his commitment to his work, his kindness, and his warm, infectious laughter. She also highlighted his sense of childlike wonder and his remarkable ability to lead, create effectively, and take action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an Instagram tribute to Tree, she expressed admiration for his commitment to his work, his kindness, and his warm, infectious laughter. She also highlighted his sense of childlike wonder and his remarkable ability to lead, create effectively, and take action. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "He had such a soft heart and was a true artist in every way," she mentioned in her note. “Rest in peace, Oliver. I know you're making the angels giggle. I'll be here wondering what stunt and creative project you're scheming up in heaven. All my love.” Oliver Tree Nickell's tragic death {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "He had such a soft heart and was a true artist in every way," she mentioned in her note. “Rest in peace, Oliver. I know you're making the angels giggle. I'll be here wondering what stunt and creative project you're scheming up in heaven. All my love.” Oliver Tree Nickell's tragic death {{/usCountry}}

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Tree was one of six people who tragically lost their lives on Sunday when two helicopters collided in mid-air over Recreio dos Bandeirantes in southwestern Rio de Janeiro. The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro confirmed the fatalities to CNN Brazil. Five people were aboard one helicopter, while the other helicopter had only its pilot as a passenger. Among the victims was 23-year-old YouTuber and Argentinian Gaspar Prim, known as Gaspi. An investigation into the cause of the crash is currently underway.

Tree was on tour in Brazil and had recently performed in São Paulo, with plans to perform in Portugal next.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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