One killed, another critically injured in shooting near World Cup fan zone in California

A person was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting near San Pedro Square, a popular entertainment district in San Jose, California, on Sunday night, police said.

California shooting near World Cup fan zone leaves one dead. (Representative)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the San Jose Police Department, the shooting took place at around 9:12 pm local time near the intersection of North Market and West Santa Clara streets, NBC News reported. The victim died at the scene, while the other was rushed to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Homicide investigation

Police said the case is being investigated as a homicide, Reuters reported. The identities of the victims have not been released, and officials have not shared any details about a suspect or a possible motive.

The shooting happened near San Pedro Square, one of several World Cup fan zones in the San Francisco Bay Area where large crowds have gathered to watch matches on giant screens. No World Cup screening was taking place at the time, as the day's only match had ended several hours earlier.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Authorities sealed off the area and shut down several nearby streets while officers investigated the scene. Most bars in the district also closed following the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities sealed off the area and shut down several nearby streets while officers investigated the scene. Most bars in the district also closed following the incident. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

A security guard at the scene said the injured person was wounded on the neck and back.

"The person was still moaning and groaning. There was blood around his neck and upper back," she told Reuters. "Police were talking to security and a couple of witnesses."

The investigation is ongoing. More details are awaited.

Separate shooting halts football match

Separately, a football match in St Louis, Missouri, was stopped on Sunday evening after a shooting was reported near the stadium.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to initial reports, gunfire broke out around 6:30 pm near an apartment building about three blocks from Energizer Park, where the match was being played. As a precaution, spectators were told to stay inside the stadium and take shelter while authorities responded.

People at the venue described scenes of panic, with many taking cover after hearing gunshots. Some witnesses claimed bullets entered the stadium, but police have not confirmed those reports.