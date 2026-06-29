Shooting near Energizer Park, St. Louis prompts St. Louis City 2 vs Austin FC II game suspension: Reports

A St. Louis City 2 vs. Austin FC II MLS NEXT Pro match at Energizer Park on Sunday was suspended due to a shooting incident nearby, according to STL Soccer News. Shooting near Energizer Park, St. Louis. (Unsplash)

Reports and social media updates from attendees said shots were fired in or around Energizer Park during the match.

Fans sheltered in place and the match was halted.

Witness accounts Witnesses described chaotic scenes inside the stadium, with some saying fans took cover on the concourse and near the seating areas.

One witness reported, "Pandemonium at the St Louis CITY2 match as someone outside the main gate started shooting towards the gate. We had arrived through that gate 2 minutes before this happened. I'm not sure if anyone was hurt. We had to shelter in the concourse."

Another person reported, "Well…. New experience unlocked. Nothing like going to a City 2 game and next thing you know your on the ground laying on top of your kids hearing gun shots pop around you. Shooting happened around Maggie Os. Bullets found inside the stadium."

A third witness wrote, "Shots fired in our around Energizer Park during City2 match. Everyone is evacuating under the stadium."

Authorities have not yet released an official statement on the incident. No details about possible injuries, the suspect, or the circumstances surrounding the shooting have been confirmed.