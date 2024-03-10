Oscars 2024: List of celebrities banned from the prestigious awards show

The 96th Academy Awards is set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on Sunday, March 10. Ahead of the prestigious awards show, here's a list of celebrities who have been banned from attending or being nominated at the Oscars. The recent addition to the list was Will Smith, who was banned after slapping Chris Rock in 2022. Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars. (AP)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Full list of celebrities banned from the Oscars

Harvey Weinstein

In 2017, former film producer Harvey Weinstein was banned from the academy over his sexual abuse allegations. The 71-year-old was convicted of rape and two counts of sexual assault and sentenced to 23 years at a New York jail. At the time of his ban, the academy called his actions “repugnant” and “abhorrent.”

Adam Kimmel

Cinematographer and actor Adam Kimmel was banned from the Oscars due to a history of sex crimes. The 64-year-old, known for Capote and Never Let Me Go, pleaded guilty to raping a 15-year-old girl.

Will Smith

Following the infamous Oscars Slapgate in 2022, Will Smith was banned from the academy for 10 years. The Aladdin star slapped Rock for making a joke on his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head. Despite the ban, Smith was allowed to keep his Oscar for Best Actor. The I Am Legend star later declared that he “respected” the academy's decision to bar him.

Bill Cosby

Former comedian and actor Bill Cosby was banned from the Oscars for life in 2018 after he was found drugging and sexually assaulting basketball coach Andrea Constand. Upon his ban, the academy said in a statement, “The Board continues to encourage ethical standards that require members to uphold the Academy's values of respect for human dignity,” per Daily Mail.

Carmine Caridi

In 2004, American film actor Carmine Caridi was the first person to be permanently banned from the Oscars. The Godfather star was expelled over illegally circulating 60 VHS tapes to his friend Russell Sprague.

Richard Gere

Pretty Woman star Richard Gere was banned from the academy in 1993 for 20 years after he went off-script and criticised the “horrendous, horrendous human rights situation” in Tibet. His ban was lifted in 2003.

Roman Polanski

Another celebrity who faced a lifetime ban is French-Polish director Roman Polanski. The 90-year-old actor was expelled from the academy in 2018 after he was convicted of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.