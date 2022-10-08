GodFather box office day 3 collection: Chiranjeevi film enters 100 cr club, beats Liger, Acharya's lifetime earnings

GodFather, starring Chiranjeevi in the lead role, has entered the ₹100 crore club worldwide within three days of its release. The political action thriller film released globally on October 5. Just three days after its release, GodFather has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Liger and Acharya. (Also Read | Chiranjeevi thanks Salman Khan, says Masood Bhai is 'force behind GodFather’s stupendous success')

Acharya, released in April, also featured Chiranjeevi. The Telugu action drama film was written and directed by Koratala Siva. The film also stars Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde. It was a commercial failure, grossing ₹76 crore over a budget of ₹140 crore. Liger is a sports action film written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film features Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishna, and Ronit Roy. This too was a commercial failure, earning ₹88 crore.

On Saturday, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted, "#GodFather ENTERS ₹100 cr club at the WW Box Office." Chiranjeevi's career-best is Khaidi No 150, which earned ₹164 crore. GodFather is inching towards beating the numbers of Khaidi No 150.

GodFather is the Telugu remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie Lucifer. The film stars Salman in an extended cameo and marks his Telugu film debut. Salman plays Masood Bhai, a mercenary and confidant of Chiranjeevi's political leader Brahma aka Abram Qureshi. Directed by Mohan Raja, GodFather also stars Nayanthara and Satyadev Kancharana. The film is produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films.

Recently, Chiranjeevi thanked Salman for supporting his film. He expressed his gratitude to Salman's performance as Masood Bhai calling the character "a force" behind the success of the film. He posted a video on Instagram and said, "Thank you, my dear Sallu bhai and congratulations to you too because Masood bhai is a force behind GodFather's stupendous success. Thank you and I love you so much. Vande Mataram."

Earlier, Salman had congratulated Chiranjeevi. "My dear Chiru garu, I love you and I heard that GodFather is doing really well. Congrats and God bless you. You know why, Chiru garu? Kyunki iss desh aur iss desh ki janta mein hai bada dum, vande mataram (Because this country and its people are very powerful)," he had said in a video shared on Instagram.

