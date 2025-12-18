Oscars announce YouTube streaming form 2029, moves away from broadcast

The Academy has announced that the Oscars will be moving to YouTube live streaming. Taking to social media on Wednesday, the Academy shared that the Oscars will be available to watch on YouTube from 2029 onwards. Taking to social media on Wednesday, the Academy shared that the Oscars will be available to watch on YouTube from 2029 onwards.(AP)

Currently, the Academy Awards are broadcast through popular channel ABC and streaming platforms such as Disney Plus, Hulu.

However, from 2029 onwards, the Academy Awards will be available to stream on YouTube for free. This stream will include the entire ceremony, including red carpet and behind-the-scenes

"The Oscars, including red carpet coverage, behind-the-scenes content, Governors Ball access, and more, will be available live and for free to over 2 billion viewers around the world on YouTube, and to YouTube TV subscribers in the United States. YouTube will help make the Oscars accessible to the Academy’s growing global audience through features such as closed captioning and audio tracks available in multiple languages," read the official statement issued by the Academy.

“We are thrilled to enter into a multifaceted global partnership with YouTube to be the future home of the Oscars and our year-round Academy programming,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor.

“The Academy is an international organization, and this partnership will allow us to expand access to the work of the Academy to the largest worldwide audience possible — which will be beneficial for our Academy members and the film community. This collaboration will leverage YouTube’s vast reach and infuse the Oscars and other Academy programming with innovative opportunities for engagement while honoring our legacy. We will be able to celebrate cinema, inspire new generations of filmmakers and provide access to our film history on an unprecedented global scale," the offiical statement added further.

“Partnering with the Academy to bring this celebration of art and entertainment to viewers all over the world will inspire a new generation of creativity and film lovers while staying true to the Oscars’ storied legacy," said Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTube.

The Academy’s domestic partnership for the Oscars will continue with Disney ABC through the 100th Oscars in 2028, as will the international partnership for the Oscars with Disney’s Buena Vista International. Following this, the stream will be moved to YouTube and Google.