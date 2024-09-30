Overtime face-off explodes between Trump and Kamala after he says, ‘I hate it, I wouldn’t pay’; labelled ‘scab’

Donald Trump's take on overtime payments has become the latest flashpoint between him and Kamala Harris. Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Bayfront Convention Center in Erie, Pa., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.(AP)

In a rare moment of honesty, former US president openly admitted that he ‘hated’ to pay workers overtime at the Trump companies and always preferred replacing those who asked for it.

After endorsing his policy to remove tax on overtime, he spoke his mind by stating despite initial reluctance. during his Erie rally in Pennsylvania Trump anyways continued, “I shouldn’t say this.”

“I know a lot about overtime. I hated to give overtime, I hated it. I’d get other–I shouldn’t say this–but I’d get other people in. I wouldn’t pay,” Trump said, adding: “This is going to lead to a lot more. I think it’s going to be economically positive, but I’m not even doing it for that reason. I’m doing it because, like the tax on overtime, it’s something so good.”

Interestingly, Trump's comments come soon after he endorsed his proposals to eliminate income tax on tips, overtime and Social Security. He claims it would give a boost to economy, then going on to add that he never liked paying overtime to his own workers.

Few days back at rally in Tucson, Arizona, Trump had unveiled the policy to give “people more of an incentive to work.” "If you're an overtime worker, when you're past 40 hours a week, think of that, your overtime hours will be tax-free," Trump said.

Harris campaign links Trump's views on overtime to Project 2025

Harris campaign used the comments as fodder to hit back at the Republican presidential candidate. In a statement to Daily Beast, Harris-Walz 2024 spokesperson Sarafina Chitik stated, “Donald Trump is finally owning up to it: He’s built an entire career on screwing over workers. It’s exactly what he did in the White House–trying to rip away tips and overtime pay for millions of workers–and exactly what he plans to do in a second term.”

“Trump is a scab, plain and simple. He is selling snake oil lies in a desperate attempt to trick voters. He can’t be trusted–workers know it, and voters know it. They’ll elect a champion who has their back by voting for Vice President Harris this November,” it further stated.

Democrats blatantly claimed, Trump’s mindset against overtime is similar to the Project 2025 plan that calls for allowing employers to stop paying workers for overtime.