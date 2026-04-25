Paige Shiver reveals pregnancy with Sherrone Moore: 5 things to know as she couldn't keep their baby due to rare disease
Paige Shiver reveals her pregnancy during an affair with former Michigan coach Sherrone Moore, who was dismissed in December 2025
Paige Shiver is candidly discussing one of the most poignant phases of her relationship with former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore, claiming that she became pregnant during their prolonged affair.
After his firing from university, Moore was arrested and faced charges of third-degree home invasion, stalking, and unauthorized entry.
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Paige Shiver's pregnancy disclosure: 5 things to know
- Paige Shiver appeared on the ABC News segment, Good Morning America, where she appeared visibly shaken while speaking with journalist Linsey Davis. Her remarks regarding the decision to terminate the pregnancy added further complexity to the ongoing controversy surrounding the University of Michigan football program and the downfall of Moore.
- Shiver recalled how the medical professionals had informed her about the potential complications she could face due to her pregnancy. She said that the complications during her pregnancy arose from the rare genetic disorder she possesses, which is associated with Pompe Disease. During the ABC News segment, she disclosed how the doctors had advised her that it would not be advisable to continue with her pregnancy. “Multiple doctors and experts told me that it wouldn't be right or healthy for me to keep the baby,” she stated.
- When journalist Linsey Davis questioned whether Paige wished to proceed with the pregnancy, she hesitated briefly before responding, “Yeah.” Paige also claimed that Moore was fully aware of the circumstances and had advised her to make the choice that was best for her body. The emotional burden of the decision made continues to leave lasting impressions on her mind.
- Shiver characterized the ordeal as profoundly challenging. The pregnancy occurred during what she has referred to as an “inappropriate” relationship with Moore, who was married at the time and held a superior position over her at the University of Michigan.
- She further noted that Moore possessed the authority to dismiss her at any moment. According to her, she followed his instructions, believing it to be an expression of love. However, Paige now understands that it was not love in any sense.
These disclosures are part of a larger and widely publicized scandal regarding Moore's behavior. He was dismissed in December 2025 after the relationship came to light, and subsequently arrested following an incident at Shiver's residence, where he allegedly forced entry and threatened to harm himself.{{/usCountry}}
These disclosures are part of a larger and widely publicized scandal regarding Moore's behavior. He was dismissed in December 2025 after the relationship came to light, and subsequently arrested following an incident at Shiver's residence, where he allegedly forced entry and threatened to harm himself.{{/usCountry}}
Moore eventually entered a no contest plea to misdemeanor charges and received an 18-month probation sentence earlier this month. Shiver has since addressed the emotional impact of the relationship, claiming manipulation and a significant power imbalance during their time together.{{/usCountry}}
Moore eventually entered a no contest plea to misdemeanor charges and received an 18-month probation sentence earlier this month. Shiver has since addressed the emotional impact of the relationship, claiming manipulation and a significant power imbalance during their time together.{{/usCountry}}