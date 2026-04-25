'Where is Mike Vrabel's wife?' Ex-NFL player Cam Newton urges Jen Vrabel to speak out amid Dianna Russini photo scandal

Mike Vrabel, Head Coach of the New England Patriots, along with NFL sportswriter Dianna Russini, have found themselves in a controversial spot following the emergence of photographs depicting them together at a resort in Sedona. The situation became more troublesome after their new kissing images from 2020 were released. They both have denied any romantic angle. Mike Vrabel faces scrutiny following resurfaced images with NFL writer Dianna Russini, which they both deny having romantic implications. (X/@CollegeFBPortal)

The 50-year-old ex-NFL star assumed the role of Head Coach for the New England Patriots a little over a year ago in early 2025, with his wife, Jennifer, accompanying him on his inaugural day.

Their acquaintance began during their time as students at Ohio State University. Mike participated in college football there and was drafted into the NFL in 1997, subsequently playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jennifer was also an athlete at the university, competing in volleyball. Eventually, Jennifer and Mike began dating and were married in 1999. He later joined the New England Patriots, where he played from 2001 to 2008.

The duo have two sons together: Tyler, 25, and Carter, 24.

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