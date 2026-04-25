Is Mike Vrabel's wife Jennifer Vrabel battling cancer? Here's the truth behind viral claim

Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini have been in the news since Page Six published their photographs taken at an Arizona hotel. Both Vrabel and Russini promptly addressed the speculation. However, the discussion has not subsided and has instead escalated, particularly with the emergence of some viral images of the pair from 2020 and 2024. Photos of Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini triggered controversy, with social media users mistakenly associating Mike's wife Jen with cancer posts about another Jeanne. (AP)

In a 2020 image, Russini is depicted receiving a kiss from Vrabel, which has only served to further complicate the ongoing controversy. In the midst of this, social media users have voiced their concerns regarding the health of Vrabel's wife, Jen, as an older post has gained significant traction.

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An old post from 2024 of his has gone viral, leading many to speculate whether his wife, Jen Vrabel, is battling cancer. Some users mistakenly linked Jeanne "Jen" Vrabel to breast cancer posts that David Vrabel shared about his own wife. The posts referenced in these viral discussions pertained to a different Jeanne, not the spouse of the Patriots coach.

In 2024, David shared a message on social media regarding cancer. It pertained to a person suffering from a type of breast cancer known as ductal carcinoma in situ, which is generally a non-invasive form of breast cancer that arises from microcalcifications.

This here is my wife, Jeanne. She is my rock. She is the best part of my day. Some of you have met her. When I’m at the track, people always ask “Did your wife come with you?” and when she doesn’t, they’re disappointed because it’s just me. Trust me, I get it.

Today was a gut punch. She was diagnosed with breast cancer. She’s in incredibly good spirits and ready for the battle. I expected such a response. She’s always been the one whose bravery I’ll never match.

If there’s a bright side, it’s in the actual details of diagnosis. She has what’s called ductal carcinoma in situ. In short, it’s a typically non-invasive form of breast cancer that develops from micro calcifications. The prognosis is typically excellent when caught early. She’s a general-practice physician assistant and knows what it is and what to expect.

"I guess that’s the point of this note. She caught it early. That’s because of annual screening mammograms, which segues into the topic of routine health screenings of all sorts. Allow me to preach briefly – mammograms, skin checks, annual physicals, etc. If you get them regularly, tremendous. If not, schedule them. They’re of the utmost importance for yourself and those who love you.

"We meet with a surgeon next week to discuss the next steps. Throughout this whole process, she’ll be the very picture of courage, and I will be the weakling that occasionally faints. She’ll kick its butt with her usual arsenal of courage, knowledge and incredibly inappropriate sense of humor.

"Today sucked, and we’re allowing maybe 24 hours of moping. Once that has elapsed, we’re entering attack mode. No quarter.

“That said, go schedule your routine screening,” the post read.

In a separate post, David documented his wife treatment progress, saying: “She's always been my hero, but even more so now. Lucky to be married to my role model in courage. If you read this far, get yourself checked - mammogram, colonoscopy, skin check, whatever. It's how she discovered hers - the annual screening.”