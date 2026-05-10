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Pak minister calls himself ‘ordinary worker’ of Army chief Munir, draws ire on social media

Pak minister calls himself ‘ordinary worker’ of Army chief Munir, draws ire on social media

Published on: May 10, 2026 06:43 pm IST
PTI |
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Lahore, A Pakistani minister has described himself as an "ordinary worker" of Field Marshal Asim Munir, drawing ire on social media with critics arguing that the remark underscored the military's expanding influence over civilian politics in the country.

Pak minister calls himself ‘ordinary worker’ of Army chief Munir, draws ire on social media

Federal Minister for Energy Ali Pervaiz Malik, a close aide to the premier, while addressing a press conference on Saturday, said: "As an ordinary worker of the team led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, I want to assure the public that as petroleum prices decline in the international market, we will reduce them here with the same speed."

The minister's remarks triggered a sharp backlash on social media, where critics questioned how far the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was willing to go to appease the military establishment in what many describe as Pakistan's "hybrid" system of governance.

"When ministers begin introducing themselves as 'humble workers' of powerful men rather than representatives of the people, one has to ask is this democracy or the court of loyal servants?" wrote Fatima Malik on X.

"The entire ruling setup appears to believe that a wartime victory gives it licence to treat people's hardships with contempt. That is more than shameful," he added.

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif already declared that there has been a "hybrid system" in the country.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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