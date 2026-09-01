Pamela Cisneros family: Times Square stabbing suspect's brother speaks out - Was she suffering from bipolar disorder?

Pamela Cisneros, who stabbed two persons near Times Square, had a long history of mental health issues. Following her death in the tragic incident, her shocked brother stated on Tuesday that there were no indications she would resort to such violent behavior.

Pamela Cisneros, who had a history of mental health challenges, fatally stabbed a woman and injured a man in Times Square.

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Cisneros, 49, appeared to lead an ordinary life in the days leading up to the fatal stabbing of a woman and the serious injury of a man during a frightening random assault on Monday, according to her brother, Patrick Peralta, 59.

Pamela Cisneros's brother speaks out after her tragic death

Speaking to the NY Post, the suspect's brother said, “She never showed any aggressiveness or being violent. I don’t know what happened."

Deep Dive What mental health issues did Pamela Cisneros have? Pamela Cisneros had a documented history of mental health issues, including a prior suicide attempt at 19 and a possible bipolar diagnosis. She was receiving monthly injections for her condition. Why did Pamela Cisneros attack the victims in Times Square? The motive behind Pamela Cisneros's attack remains unclear. Authorities have stated that the stabbings were random and unprovoked, and they do not consider it related to terrorism. How did the police respond to Pamela Cisneros during the stabbing incident? Police initially attempted to subdue Pamela Cisneros with stun guns as she wielded knives and threatened officers. After she advanced towards them despite the attempts, they ultimately used their firearms.

A startling video captures NYPD officers confronting Cisneros, who was still holding two knives, following two assaults near West 41st Street and Seventh Avenue at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Also Read: Who was Erin Piacenti? Times Square stabbing victims identified as New Jersey couple - one dead, another hospitalised

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{{^usCountry}} The footage reveals that officers initially attempted to subdue her with stun guns, but their efforts were in vain as she began to swing her arms wildly, one knife in each hand. The officers then resorted to using their firearms when she advanced towards them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The footage reveals that officers initially attempted to subdue her with stun guns, but their efforts were in vain as she began to swing her arms wildly, one knife in each hand. The officers then resorted to using their firearms when she advanced towards them. {{/usCountry}}

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"During the encounter, she told the officers, 'I'm not dropping anything. I would rather kill both of you.' She repeated, 'I will kill you,'" stated Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch on Monday.

Cisneros succumbed to her injuries at Bellevue Hospital, according to officials.

Times Square stabbing victims

The man who sustained stab wounds is currently in stable condition at the hospital, according to officers. Police sources indicated that he was accompanied by his wife and had been visiting their son residing in Brooklyn.

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The couple was returning home when the incident occurred. Sources reported that he had no association with Cisneros and that there was no previous confrontation prior to the attack.

Pamela Cisneros attempted suicide in past: ‘I think bipolar’

Peralta mentioned that he first heard about the troubling event through the news, initially dismissing it as typical New York nonsense. He expressed disbelief that it was his sister until he viewed images from the confrontation.

Peralta stated that Cisneros had attempted suicide at approximately 19 years of age and had been diagnosed with a mental health condition.

“I think bipolar, but I don’t know what else was going on,” he stated, emphasizing that she received monthly injections as part of her treatment.

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“I think maybe she stopped the injection she was getting and that caused her to act the way she was.”

‘There was no sign something was wrong’, says brother

Peralta mentioned that the last occasion he saw his distressed sister was in August during their stepfather's birthday celebration. He noted that she frequently visited their mother, but had recently ceased these visits.

“There was no sign something was wrong,” he remarked. “Last week she stopped coming to see my mother. We called, she said she was fine on Saturday.”