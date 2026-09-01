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Pamela Cisneros family: Times Square stabbing suspect's brother speaks out - Was she suffering from bipolar disorder?

Pamela Cisneros, who had a long history of mental health challenges, fatally stabbed two people near Times Square.

Published on: Sep 1, 2026, 23:16:03 IST
By Shweta Kukreti
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Pamela Cisneros, who stabbed two persons near Times Square, had a long history of mental health issues. Following her death in the tragic incident, her shocked brother stated on Tuesday that there were no indications she would resort to such violent behavior.

Pamela Cisneros, who had a history of mental health challenges, fatally stabbed a woman and injured a man in Times Square.
Pamela Cisneros, who had a history of mental health challenges, fatally stabbed a woman and injured a man in Times Square.

Cisneros, 49, appeared to lead an ordinary life in the days leading up to the fatal stabbing of a woman and the serious injury of a man during a frightening random assault on Monday, according to her brother, Patrick Peralta, 59.

Pamela Cisneros's brother speaks out after her tragic death

Speaking to the NY Post, the suspect's brother said, “She never showed any aggressiveness or being violent. I don’t know what happened."

Deep Dive

What mental health issues did Pamela Cisneros have?

Pamela Cisneros had a documented history of mental health issues, including a prior suicide attempt at 19 and a possible bipolar diagnosis. She was receiving monthly injections for her condition.

Why did Pamela Cisneros attack the victims in Times Square?

The motive behind Pamela Cisneros's attack remains unclear. Authorities have stated that the stabbings were random and unprovoked, and they do not consider it related to terrorism.

How did the police respond to Pamela Cisneros during the stabbing incident?

Police initially attempted to subdue Pamela Cisneros with stun guns as she wielded knives and threatened officers. After she advanced towards them despite the attempts, they ultimately used their firearms.
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A startling video captures NYPD officers confronting Cisneros, who was still holding two knives, following two assaults near West 41st Street and Seventh Avenue at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Also Read: Who was Erin Piacenti? Times Square stabbing victims identified as New Jersey couple - one dead, another hospitalised

"During the encounter, she told the officers, 'I'm not dropping anything. I would rather kill both of you.' She repeated, 'I will kill you,'" stated Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch on Monday.

Cisneros succumbed to her injuries at Bellevue Hospital, according to officials.

Times Square stabbing victims

The man who sustained stab wounds is currently in stable condition at the hospital, according to officers. Police sources indicated that he was accompanied by his wife and had been visiting their son residing in Brooklyn.

The couple was returning home when the incident occurred. Sources reported that he had no association with Cisneros and that there was no previous confrontation prior to the attack.

Pamela Cisneros attempted suicide in past: ‘I think bipolar’

Peralta mentioned that he first heard about the troubling event through the news, initially dismissing it as typical New York nonsense. He expressed disbelief that it was his sister until he viewed images from the confrontation.

Peralta stated that Cisneros had attempted suicide at approximately 19 years of age and had been diagnosed with a mental health condition.

“I think bipolar, but I don’t know what else was going on,” he stated, emphasizing that she received monthly injections as part of her treatment.

“I think maybe she stopped the injection she was getting and that caused her to act the way she was.”

‘There was no sign something was wrong’, says brother

Peralta mentioned that the last occasion he saw his distressed sister was in August during their stepfather's birthday celebration. He noted that she frequently visited their mother, but had recently ceased these visits.

“There was no sign something was wrong,” he remarked. “Last week she stopped coming to see my mother. We called, she said she was fine on Saturday.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Kukreti

Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.

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