Paris airport shuts runways in search for dog that escaped from plane; ‘distressed’ owner launches plea to find ‘Amalka’

Two runways were closed at Paris Charles-de-Gaulle airport Tuesday as officials tried to capture a dog named Amalka a week after it escaped from an aircraft, Air France and airport sources said. Amalka and its owner had stopped in Paris for a layover before moving to Dallas. They were traveling on an Air France flight that they boarded from Vienna.(X)

Croatian tourist Míša launches appeal to find her dog

A week ago, Croatian tourist Míša launched an appeal to find her puppy on a social media after landing at Charles-de-Gaulle airport. Amalka escaped from the carrier cage of her plane last Tuesday during an unloading operation.

According to Air France, Amalka's container door most likely become loose during mid-flight turbulence.

The airline is one of many that permit pets to fly in the cabin, but only if they weigh less than 8 kilograms. Amalka, who weighs around15 kg, had to go in the hold.

Speaking to French media, Míša, who is in Paris to assist police with search operations, expressed her deep sadness over the incident.

“I have ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) and Amalka was trained to be my emotional support dog. In situations like this, she’s usually there for me,” the dog's owner told French newspaper Le Parisien.

Airport police continues search operation

Airport police needed to deploy a search drone Tuesday, requiring the closures.

“The animal has been spotted and approached several times, but it has not been possible so far to capture it,” Air France said.

The plan, added airport officials, is to get close enough to tranquilise the animal with a hypodermic needle.

They picked the off-peak early afternoon for the operation, thus avoiding any impact on scheduled flights.

Since the dog got away there have been several search parties launched, including at night and in the presence of the owner, whose hotel costs at Charles-de-Gaulle are being covered by Air France.

Posters have been put up to alert airport staff.

Roissy Charles-de-Gaulle, with its four runways, vies with Amsterdam's Schiphol for the top spot of the European Union's busiest airports.

