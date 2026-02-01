Park Place Mall shooting: Reports of shots fired near E Broadway Blvd, Tucson; first details of suspect

As per the scanner report, the suspect fled the area and was seen running toward the mall. The suspect was described as a possible teenage male, wearing all black clothing and carrying a shiny backpack.

Another account on X shared a scanner report, noting “Shooting near Park Place Mall. Suspect at large. Air unit requested.” Tucson Police Department has not commented on the matter yet. The status of the person who's allegedly been shot remains unknown.

“Officers located the victim on the sidewalk in front of the mall. Once the scene was secured, medics were cleared to move in and treat the victim, who was reported to have a gunshot wound to the leg,” a scanner report on Facebook added.

“TPD on scene and setting up containment,” one report read. Another added more details about the shooting.

A shooting was reported in the Park Place Mall area near 5870 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, Arizona on Saturday. Scanner reports indicated one victim suffered a gunshot wound.

“Officers requested a K-9 unit to assist with the search while additional units canvassed the area,” the report also noted.

Reactions to Park Place Mall shooting Several people reacted to the news of the reported shooting at Park Place Mall. One person remarked “my daughter is working at the mall now.”

Another commented “I hear a lot of sirens over by St Joe's hospital.” Yet another said “Get out of Tucson!.”

The scanner report shared more updates which indicated that authorities had determined the suspect did not head into the mall. Search for the individual continues, they reported. One person shared that the shooting took place on the sidewalk outside in front of the mall.

While the shooting reportedly took place outside the mall, itn should be noted that Park Place Mall has a strict policy against any firearms being carried onto the premises.