Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Park Place Mall shooting: Reports of shots fired near E Broadway Blvd, Tucson; first details of suspect

    A shooting was reported in the Park Place Mall area at 5870 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, Arizona on Saturday.

    Updated on: Feb 01, 2026 9:18 AM IST
    By Shuvrajit Das Biswas
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    A shooting was reported in the Park Place Mall area near 5870 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, Arizona on Saturday. Scanner reports indicated one victim suffered a gunshot wound.

    A shooting was reported in the Park Place Mall area, near E Broadway Blvd, and the suspect was reportedly seen heading towards the mall. (Facebook/Park Place Mall)
    A shooting was reported in the Park Place Mall area, near E Broadway Blvd, and the suspect was reportedly seen heading towards the mall. (Facebook/Park Place Mall)

    “TPD on scene and setting up containment,” one report read. Another added more details about the shooting.

    “Officers located the victim on the sidewalk in front of the mall. Once the scene was secured, medics were cleared to move in and treat the victim, who was reported to have a gunshot wound to the leg,” a scanner report on Facebook added.

    Also Read | CBP shooting: Agents fire on moving car in Laredo, Texas; chilling videos emerge

    Another account on X shared a scanner report, noting “Shooting near Park Place Mall. Suspect at large. Air unit requested.” Tucson Police Department has not commented on the matter yet. The status of the person who's allegedly been shot remains unknown.

    Details on the suspect

    As per the scanner report, the suspect fled the area and was seen running toward the mall. The suspect was described as a possible teenage male, wearing all black clothing and carrying a shiny backpack.

    “Officers requested a K-9 unit to assist with the search while additional units canvassed the area,” the report also noted.

    Reactions to Park Place Mall shooting

    Several people reacted to the news of the reported shooting at Park Place Mall. One person remarked “my daughter is working at the mall now.”

    Another commented “I hear a lot of sirens over by St Joe's hospital.” Yet another said “Get out of Tucson!.”

    The scanner report shared more updates which indicated that authorities had determined the suspect did not head into the mall. Search for the individual continues, they reported. One person shared that the shooting took place on the sidewalk outside in front of the mall.

    While the shooting reportedly took place outside the mall, itn should be noted that Park Place Mall has a strict policy against any firearms being carried onto the premises.

    • Shuvrajit Das Biswas
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shuvrajit Das Biswas

      Shuvrajit has covered entertainment, US, and India news in his time as a digital journalist, working on trending and long-form immersive content. When off work, he's usually doom scrolling, binge-watching something, or debating online.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Park Place Mall Shooting: Reports Of Shots Fired Near E Broadway Blvd, Tucson; First Details Of Suspect
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes