CBP shooting: Agents fire on moving car in Laredo, Texas; chilling videos emerge

The video from Saturday in Laredo showed a white vehicle attempt to get away and federal officers fire as it moved. “CBP in Laredo fires at a driver who rams their vehicle and then flees. Laredo police are in tow because the police in Texas actually help to enforce immigration laws,” a right-wing profile sharing the video wrote.

Border Patrol agents in Laredo, Texas , reportedly fired at a moving vehicle during one of their operations on Saturday. A video of the incident was shared widely online. This comes amid increased scrutiny on federal agents after the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

What to know about the incident in Laredo? The video showed the car back up and then move forward. Agents are seeing shooting at the tires of the car in an attempt to slow it down. However, the vehicle got away from the agents, the clip showed, prompting a pursuit in cop cars.

DHS is yet to comment on the incident at Laredo. The Laredo Police Department have not issued a statement on the matter either. However, a few hours back, they put out a post which read: “Heavy law enforcement presence in Mines Rd Area. There was a pursuit involving law enforcement from a different agency in the Mines Road Area. The situation has been contained and there is no further risk to the surrounding area or residences. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, several people expressed concern for the wellbeing of the federal agents as the news of the Laredo shooting began to do the rounds. “Pray for our law enforcement,” one person remarked. Another said, “KEEP CBP SAFE.”

Yet another individual remarked, “The events are very recent and with protests still ongoing, a shooting like this in Laredo, Texas, will greatly increase tensions.”