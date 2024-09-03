Passengers left stranded at Newark Airport on Labor Day after more than 450 flights delayed, 60 cancelled

Passengers travelling to and from Newark Liberty International Airport were left stranded on Monday. At least 456 flights were delayed, and 64 were cancelled following an equipment outage on Labor Day, according to Flight Aware. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) noted that it had implemented ground delays at the New Jersey airport due to a “radar issue” that started around 2:30 pm. Passengers were left stranded at Newark Airport on Labor Day after hundreds of flights were delayed over a 'radar issue'(Representational Image)

Newark Airport faces ‘radar issue’ leaving passengers stranded on Labor Day

In addition to the delayed and cancelled flights, several inbound planes had to be diverted to other airports, Pix11 reported. Traveller Cari Geffner, who was left stranded in Maine along with her husband due to the technical issue on Monday afternoon, narrated her ordeal to Fox 5 New York.

“They said there was a problem at Newark Airport, to which we deboarded the plane, and they told us to wait a half an hour,” she said. Meanwhile, her husband, Michael Geffner, told the outlet, “We are on a four o’clock flight, and they finally cancelled it at 7:30.”

Another traveller, Shameka Bramwell, lamented, “I checked in early, and I always check in 24 hours, so I was so surprised that we were delayed. It was shocking.” Several passengers were still stranded at Newark Aiport on Tuesday morning.

As the mishap occurred on Labor Day, which is one of the busiest days for travel, several flyers took to X, formerly Twitter to share their experience. One user said that the outage “ruined” her daughter's honeymoon, while another wondered, “How does this happen! On a holiday also unbelievable.”

Yet another user expressed, “On the tarmac at EWR and UA crew just stated it will be a delay of some unknown time, just shut off an engine to conserve fuel and are letting folks up and out of their seats. No further info beyond them reporting it as an “FAA-level radar issue”.”