Pastor Greg Locke's son Evan Locke dies: Cause of death revealed; 5 things to know

Pastor Greg Locke, founder of Global Vision Bible Church in Lebanon, Tennessee, announced the death of his son, Evan Roberts Locke. He noted that he'd received the news just a few hours back and put out a heartfelt post on X. Pastor Greg Locke announced the death of his son Evan Locke. (X/@pastorlocke)

Greg Locke's son, Evan Locke: Cause of death Locke, 49, revealed that his son had passed away due to an overdose. As per the pastor, his son's struggles with addiction were long-drawn and public. He noted that this battle had raged for a few years, and added that Evan's heart had stopped due to an overdose and he could not be revived.

“Today, words fail us. It’s been a long, hard battle the last few years. In times like this, the sacrifices and the struggles don’t even matter. A few hours ago we received the most earth-shattering news that our 20 year old son, Evan Roberts Locke, could not be revived after his heart stopped due to an overdose,” Locke said.

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He added “His struggle was very public. It was used as a warning to many, a punchline to the haters but an overall reminder that even in our deepest pain, the grace of Jesus will sustain us. I’ll address the church family with arrangement details this Sunday. Please respect our privacy. He has 5 heartbroken siblings and a world of people that helped him along his journey.”