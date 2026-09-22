Patrick Clancy, new wife Rachel Danis expecting first child together: ‘Can’t wait to tell them about…’

Patrick Clancy's new wife, Rachel Danis, is currently expecting their first child together, confirmed their interviewer on Monday.

Patrick Clancy and Rachel Danis are expecting their first child, revealing their joy during an interview. (60Minutes/X)

Clancy and fertility specialist Danis disclosed to CBS' "60 Minutes" during their first joint interview that they intended to start a family together, more than three years after the tragic deaths of his three young kids, who were strangled by his former wife, Lindsay Clancy.

Patrick Clancy's new journey: Expecting baby with Rachel Danis

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Their interviewer, Ross Douthat, confirmed on "CBS Mornings" Monday that Danis is already pregnant.

“Yes, they're having a child,” Douthat informed anchor Nate Burleson — chuckling at how he had been "too coy" in posing an ambiguous question regarding "starting a family."

Also Read: Patrick Clancy reveals why he forgave his ex-wife Lindsay: Key takeaways from interview as he plans to start a family

The couple stated that they were eager to share the story of their future children about little Cora, Dawson and Callan.

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{{^usCountry}} “I think every parent can agree, you have different relationships with your kids, but they’re all your kids. And I can’t wait to tell them about their brothers and sister,” Patrick stated, clarifying his plans to expand their family beyond a single child. Patrick Clancy and Rachel Danis relationship {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I think every parent can agree, you have different relationships with your kids, but they’re all your kids. And I can’t wait to tell them about their brothers and sister,” Patrick stated, clarifying his plans to expand their family beyond a single child. Patrick Clancy and Rachel Danis relationship {{/usCountry}}

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Patrick Clancy met Danis through a running club located in New York City approximately one year following the tragic loss of his children. The duo got married in April.

Clancy told Douthat that Danis has provided him with complete and comprehensive support in bearing the sorrow associated with the loss of his children.

“My life has changed since I met Rachel in such a positive way,” Clancy stated.

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“I know I can’t fix it. I can’t bring his kids back. But if I can honor them and allow Pat to grieve, while also continuing to honor them in the present, I guess that’s all I can do," Danis replied.

Lindsay Clancy case

Lindsay does not dispute her involvement in the children's deaths. However, she has entered a plea of not guilty on the grounds of lacking criminal responsibility, asserting that she was experiencing postpartum psychosis and excessive medication administration during the relevant period.

The intensely monitored and extensively examined trial concluded in a mistrial when jurors indicated they could not achieve unanimous agreement.

Following the trial's conclusion, several jurors have publicly disclosed that the jury was divided 11-1, with the majority favoring acquittal based on lack of criminal responsibility.

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