Patrick Clancy, Rachel Danis make shocking revelation about kids after Lindsay Clancy mistrial - watch video

Patrick Clancy and his wife, Dr. Rachel Danis, are speaking publicly together for the first time since the highly publicized Lindsay Clancy case. In a preview released by CBS ahead of Sunday's 60 Minutes broadcast, Patrick made a shocking revelation about his deceased children.

Patrick Clancy and Dr. Rachel Danis will give their first joint interview on 60 Minutes after the Lindsay Clancy mistrial as they open up about their grief (Facebook/Rachel Blair Danis and (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool,File))

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The interview comes just weeks after Lindsay Clancy's murder trial ended in a mistrial.

Prosecutors have not yet announced whether they will retry the former Massachusetts nurse, who was accused of killing the couple's three children in January 2023.

Also read: Lindsay Clancy trial update: Holdout juror believed ‘she was guilty’ from the start

What Patrick Clancy said about his kids

Ross Douthat, who interviewed Patrick Clancy and Danis for CBS's 60 Minutes, is seen asking Patrick about his three children, five-year-old Cora, three-year-old Dawson and eight-month-old Callan.

Patrick told Douthat, “I talk to them.” When Douthat asked what he tells the children, Patrick said, “Help me. All the time.”

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{{^usCountry}} When asked whether he believes they answer, Patrick said, “I like to believe they do. It's a way I stay connected to them.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked whether he believes they answer, Patrick said, “I like to believe they do. It's a way I stay connected to them.” {{/usCountry}}

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Patrick condemns conspiracy theories after trial

Patrick's relationship with Danis drew widespread attention on social media after the trial started and has revolved around the deaths of his children. CBS's interview marks the first time Danis has spoken publicly since her private life became the subject of intense online scrutiny during the trial.

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Patrick also addressed online conspiracy theories that alleged he played a role in the deaths of his children.

According to Nate Eaton, he described those claims as "deeply harmful to the legacy of his children" and said they distract from broader conversations about perinatal mental health.

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Also read: Lindsay Clancy update: New legal twist as Karen Read’s attorney joins ‘double jeopardy’ challenge over retrial

Lindsay Clancy's postpartum mental health issues

Lindsay Clancy was charged with murdering Cora, Dawson and Callan in Duxbury, Massachusetts, in January 2023. Her defence argued she was suffering from postpartum psychosis.

Lindsay began to exhibit signs of mental decline in the months preceding the killings in late 2022. Patrick testified that his ex-wife was struggling and was expressing symptoms of severe anxiety and sadness. He stated that Lindsay told him two months before the killings that she was suicidal and had considered harming the children.

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According to a chaplain who met with her after the deaths, Lindsay apparently heard a man'svoice telling her that if she didn't act, neither she nor her children would be safe.

She admitted to the charges of murdering her three children by strangulation and then attempting to kill herself by jumping off her second-story balcony.

The fall has left Lindsay paralyzed from the waist down.

Earlier this month, a Massachusetts jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict. The judge hence declared the case a mistrial.