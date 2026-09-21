Patrick Clancy recalls heartbreaking moment he marked son Callan's 1st birthday in NYC, ‘I start crying my eyes out…’

Lindsay Clancy’s former husband, Patrick Clancy, has described how he marked his son Callan’s first birthday after his death. His ex-wife, a Massachusetts mother, faces three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.

FILE - Patrick Clancy sits on the stand during the Lindsay Clancy murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool,File) (David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Sunday night, September 20, Patrick spoke out for the first time since a mistrial was declared in the Lindsay Clancy case in an interview with CBS' 60 Minutes.

Unable to stay in Duxbury, Patrick said he moved to New York City after his children’s death, seeking anonymity. He revealed that he marked Callan’s first birthday by lighting a candle at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City.

Deep Dive How did Patrick Clancy honor his son Callan's birthday after his passing? Patrick Clancy honored his son Callan's birthday by lighting a candle at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City and expressing his love for him. Why did Patrick Clancy move to New York City after his children's deaths? Patrick Clancy moved to New York City seeking anonymity and a fresh start after the tragic deaths of his children. What were Patrick Clancy's feelings about forgiving Lindsay Clancy? Patrick Clancy felt compelled to forgive Lindsay despite her not directly asking for it, believing her actions were influenced by her mental illness.

“Five weeks after I moved to New York, on May 26th, I had to figure out how I'm gonna celebrate Callan's first birthday. And how do you celebrate your son's first birthday months after he's passed away? And so I go to St. Patrick's Cathedral. I light a candle, and I say, "I love you, buddy." And I walk out on Fifth Avenue and I start crying my eyes out. And nobody cared,” he recalled.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

Patrick revealed that he forgave Lindsay even though she did not specifically ask for forgiveness.

"I saw headlines that said, 'Killer mom and baby murderer monster, and none of them were accurate. I believe that it was her mental illness that caused that," he said. "I think when it comes to forgiveness, I also felt that if I didn't get there, I would be eaten up inside forever."

The Clancy children’s deaths

Lindsay’s two older children, Cora and Dawson, were rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Her youngest child, Callan, spent several days in the hospital before succumbing to her injuries.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Lindsay Clancy neck injury: What is ‘crushed thyroid’? Does it affect speech? Expert explains

Patrick revealed in the interview that he “really thought there was a chance that Callan would live.”

‘And I remember just thinking, "Just gimme one. Just gimme one kid, and I would raise him as best I could, and I would give him the best life I possibly could. I'd tell him about his brother and sister." And I was holding out hope for that. And then when I got to the hospital, I saw the doctor. I saw the look on her face, and-- and I knew that it-- it wasn't gonna be-- a good prognosis,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial in Lindsay’s case after the jury returned without a verdict for the third time.