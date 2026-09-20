Patrick Clancy speaks out after Lindsay Clancy mistrial, says ‘I did the best I could’ before children’s deaths

Patrick Clancy says he believes he did “the best I could” while supporting his ex-wife, Lindsay Clancy, during her mental health struggles before she killed their three children in January 2023.

Patrick Clancy says he did his best to support Lindsay Clancy and now lives with the loss of their three children.. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl)

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In a preview of his first television interview since her murder trial ended in a mistrial, Clancy was asked if he felt he had failed or could have acted differently. “I think I did the best I could with what I had at the time,” he told 60 Minutes correspondent Ross Douthat. “I live with the outcome. I live with it every day,” he added.

Patrick Clancy speaks about Lindsay Clancy case

The interview is set to air on Sunday, September 20, on CBS. His new wife, Dr. Rachel Danis, will also be joining him. CBS News reported that Clancy also spoke about the grief he carries after losing his children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months.

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{{^usCountry}} Lindsay Clancy admitted that she strangled the children at the family’s Duxbury, Massachusetts, home on January 24, 2023. Her defense argued during the trial that she was not criminally responsible because of severe mental health problems, including postpartum psychosis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lindsay Clancy admitted that she strangled the children at the family’s Duxbury, Massachusetts, home on January 24, 2023. Her defense argued during the trial that she was not criminally responsible because of severe mental health problems, including postpartum psychosis. {{/usCountry}}

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Patrick Clancy was asked directly about whether he thinks he could have stopped what happened. His answer focused on what he knew and what he could do at the time, rather than on what he knows now.

Also Read: Patrick Clancy’s new wife Rachel Danis speaks out on romance, defends him after Lindsay mistrial; ‘Most selfless father’

Lindsay Clancy murder trial ends in mistrial

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The murder trial ended in a mistrial on September 4 after the 12-member jury could not reach a unanimous decision. Several jurors later said the final split was 11-1, with 11 jurors supporting a finding that Lindsay Clancy was not criminally responsible. One juror disagreed.

The case is not over yet. A court hearing is scheduled for September 29, while prosecutors have not announced whether they will seek a retrial. The defense has also sought action following the mistrial.

Patrick Clancy continues to talk to children

Clancy also told 60 Minutes that he still talks to his three children. When Douthat asked what he says to them, Clancy replied, “Help me... All the time.” He said he likes to believe they help him and that speaking to them gives him a way to stay connected.

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Also Read: Lindsay Clancy update: Holdout juror says he may be ‘targeted’ over conservative Republican views

Clancy appeared in the interview with his wife, Dr. Rachel Danis. Danis defended him against claims that have spread online and described him as “the most selfless father and supportive partner.”

Clancy has also faced online accusations and conspiracy claims since the trial. His lawyer has called those claims false and threatened legal action over what he described as a campaign against Clancy and his family.