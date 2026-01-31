Paul George suspension: What drug did 76ers star take? First details emerge after NBA's move

The NBA announced on Saturday that it has suspended Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George for 25 games. The league added that the nine-time All-Star violated the anti-drug program. His suspension will begin from the game against the New Orleans Pelicans tonight. Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) shoots the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

George, who is averaging 16.0 points and 5.1 rebounds per game this season, put up a top performance against the Milwaukee Bucks just earlier this week. He scored 32 points.

“Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George has been suspended without pay for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program, it was announced today by the NBA. George’s suspension will begin with tonight’s game between the 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans at Xfinity Mobile Arena," the NBA said.

What drug did Paul George take? While George did not name the exact drug in his response, he explained his side of the story. Owning up to his mistake, the 76ers star said he will not appeal the NBA’s decision.

Mental health struggles “Over the past few years, I’ve discussed the importance of mental health, and in the course of recently seeking treatment for an issue of my own, I made the mistake of taking an improper medication. I take full responsibility for my actions and apologize to the Sixers organization, my teammates and the Philly fans for my poor decision making during this process. I am focused on using this time to make sure that my mind and body are in the best condition to help the team when I return," George said, via ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Paul George's suspension will cost him The suspension will cost George roughly $11.7 million of his $51.7 million salary, or about $469,691.72 for each of the 25 games missed.

George is expected to be eligible to return on March 25, when Philadelphia plays host to Chicago. The 76ers will have 10 games remaining in the regular season at that point.

Philadelphia entered Saturday at 26-21, sixth in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers are 16-11 when George plays, 10-10 when he does not.

(With AP inputs)