‘Pause new H-1B issuances’: Indian-origin US diplomat warns against rising scam, rips ‘honor among thieves’ environment

Mahvash Siddiqui, a US diplomat of Indian descent who worked at the consular office in Chennai, has advocated for a total suspension of the H-1B visa program until a comprehensive audit is conducted. In her article for the Center for Immigration Studies, she pointed to extensive fraud she has observed personally. US diplomat Mahvash Siddiqui advocates for halting the H-1B visa program amid extensive fraud in Chennai.

Siddiqui emphasized the prevalence of counterfeit degrees, falsified bank statements, and imitation marriage or birth certificates that are readily available for purchase in Hyderabad’s Ameerpet, all aimed at facilitating the H-1B “scam.” She asserts that this operation is sustained through bribery and the societal acceptance of fraudulent practices.

“Many H-1Bs claiming computer science degrees had no related coursework or programming skills; basic coding tests often exposed them. Corrupt HR officials in both India and the US facilitated fake employment letters, allowing underqualified candidates to bypass scrutiny,” she said.

Indian-origin US diplomat blasts ‘honor among thieves’ environment

"A pervasive ‘halo effect’ favoured Indian applicants, compounded by bribery (‘rishwat’) and cultural normalization of fraud. In the U.S., some Indian managers created insular hiring networks, excluding Americans, protecting unqualified hires, and fostering ‘honor among thieves’ environments that discouraged whistleblowing. American IT graduates — trained through rigorous programs — were left unemployed or were forced to train their H-1B replacements for lower pay,” Siddiqui continued.

Siddiqui, one of the 15 junior visa officers stationed in Chennai, referred to the consulate as “the H-1B visa fraud capital of the world.” She pointed out that the H-1B program has turned into a loophole for Indian nationals aged 20 to 45 to gain entry into the U.S. with fraudulent qualifications, thereby displacing qualified American IT and STEM professionals. “From 2005–2007, Chennai adjudicated ~100,000 H-1Bs annually. Today, demand has exploded to 400,000-plus per year,” she stated.

She further expressed her disapproval of the lobbying efforts by Indian interests and Silicon Valley, which she alleges have misled Congress into depicting American workers as less competent. Siddiqui asserted that the H-1B visa was originally designed for skilled workers from any foreign nation but has now effectively become an immigration shortcut predominantly utilized by one country.

Siddiqui suggested a series of reforms against H-1B scam

Suspend new H-1B visa issuances until a comprehensive audit of the program is conducted.

Enhance the vetting procedures, thoroughly confirming degrees, skills, and employment history.

Give priority to the recruitment of US STEM graduates in industries where talent is available.

Prohibit nepotistic or chain hiring practices that marginalize American workers.

Implement penalties for fraudulent activities, referencing recent prosecutions as a means of deterrence.

Broaden site inspections to correspond with the scale and risks associated with the program.

Siddiqui’s report illustrates a troubling scenario of systemic abuse of the H-1B visa, emphasizing both the extent of alleged fraud in Chennai and its wider implications for US IT and STEM employment.