PBKS vs MI qualifier 2: When and where to watch today's IPL match live in US

The pressure is on as the Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in a huge IPL 2025 showdown. This match isn’t just any game—it’s for a spot in the final. The two teams will face off in Qualifier 2 on Sunday, June 1, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Expect a fiery, high-stakes battle.– Punjab kings had a great regular season, winning 9 out of 14 matches to take the top spot in the standings. (ANI)

These teams just met recently on May 26 in a league-stage game that had a lot riding on it. PBKS came out on top in that one, chasing down 185 runs in Jaipur and winning with three wickets left. That win helped them finish in the top two.

Punjab had a great regular season, winning 9 out of 14 matches to take the top spot in the standings. But things didn’t go their way in Qualifier 1. Up against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, their batting lineup collapsed, and they were bowled out for just 101 runs in 14.1 overs. RCB chased it down easily in under 10 overs, winning with eight wickets to spare.

Mumbai, who finished fourth with 8 wins, kept their season alive with a strong performance in the Eliminator against Gujarat Titans. Captain Hardik Pandya chose to bat first, and MI made the most of it—scoring a big 228/5, led by Rohit Sharma’s 81 from 50 balls. Gujarat gave it a good try but fell short by 20 runs.

PBKS vs MI: Date and Time

This exciting IPL clash is set for Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT, live from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

How to watch the PBKS vs MI match in US

• Willow TV – the official broadcaster for IPL in the United States

• Sling TV – includes Willow as part of its sports package

• YuppTV – also streams IPL matches live