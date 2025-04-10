Pennsylvania judge charged with shooting ex-boyfriend in head: What exactly happened?

An elected magistrate judge in Pennsylvania was convicted of attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges on Wednesday after she shot her ex-boyfriend in the head while he slept and wounded him. Suspended District Judge Sonya McKnight leaves the Susquehanna Twp. Police Department.(AP)

Sonya McKnight, who had served as a judge in Dauphin County since 2016, now faces up to 60 years in prison when she's sentenced May 28, news agency AP reproted.

The jury members deliberated for two hours before convicting McKnight on both counts she faced.

Why did McKnight shoot her ex-boyfriend?

The incident occurred in February 2024 at McKnight's ex-boyfriend's home, where the woman had been living despite their breakup. The victim reportedly asked the accused to leave repeatedly, but she refused to go.

Prosecutors argued that McKnight’s actions were driven by jealousy and anger over being asked to leave, while the defense claimed the ex-boyfriend could not identify the shooter.

The victim, who testified in court, said he could not see after being shot but insisted that McKnight was the only other person present in the home at the time.

This is not former judge McKnight's first crime

In 2019, McKnight was accused of shooting her estranged husband after inviting him over to help her move furniture, Pennlive.com reported. Prosecutors didn't charge her, citing self-defense.

McKnight's judicial career was already marred by controversy before the shooting incident. The judge was suspended without pay in mid-November 2023 by the Court of Judicial Discipline, which handles misconduct allegations against judges.

The Judicial Conduct Board, which investigates and charges misconduct cases against Pennsylvania judges, alleged in a September filing that McKnight violated judicial probation from a previous misconduct case centred on her actions regarding a 2020 traffic stop involving her son.

McKnight was once again acquitted of criminal charges in that matter.