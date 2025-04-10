'People were yippy’: Trump mocked for weird reason behind tariff U-turn

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he has authorized a 90-day tariff pause for all countries, except China. The 78-year-old added that he is increasing the tariffs on China to 125%. Explaining the reason behind his sudden U-turn, the president said people were ‘getting yippy and afraid’. Trump announced a 90-pause in tariffs(Bloomberg)

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters that the pause was not a result of the stock market tanking, but because other countries are seeking negotiations. About an hour later, Trump was asked why he announced a pause.

‘People getting Yippy’

“Well, I thought that people were jumping a little bit out of line,” Trump told reporters at the White House. "They were getting yippy, you know, they were getting a little bit yippy, a little bit afraid, unlike these champions, because we have a big job to do. No other president would have done what I did. No other president. And it had to be done.”

He later revealed that ‘you have to have flexibility’ in policies.

Mocking the president for using the term ‘yippy’, one person tweeted: "Trump explaining his decision to pause tariffs: “Well, I thought that people were jumping a little bit out of line. They were getting yippy, you know, they were getting a little bit yippy What the hell does that mean?”

“Yippy? What the hell is Yippy? Trump really has become a bumbling old man,” another one added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Stocks surge

The tariff pause comes days after the White House dismissed speculation about a ‘90-day break’. The administration said that Trump will not negotiate. However, the president's announcement on Wednesday sent the stock market rocketing.

Stocks staged their best rally since 2008. The S&P 500 Index soared 9.5%, Nasdaq 100 surged 12% and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists rescinded their forecast for a US recession.