'People were yippy’: Trump mocked for weird reason behind tariff U-turn

Edited by Yash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 10, 2025 05:18 AM IST

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he has authorized a 90-day tariff pause for all countries, except China

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he has authorized a 90-day tariff pause for all countries, except China. The 78-year-old added that he is increasing the tariffs on China to 125%. Explaining the reason behind his sudden U-turn, the president said people were ‘getting yippy and afraid’.

Trump announced a 90-pause in tariffs(Bloomberg)
Trump announced a 90-pause in tariffs(Bloomberg)

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters that the pause was not a result of the stock market tanking, but because other countries are seeking negotiations. About an hour later, Trump was asked why he announced a pause.

Read More: Donald Trump announces 125% China tariff, 90-day pause for others

‘People getting Yippy’

“Well, I thought that people were jumping a little bit out of line,” Trump told reporters at the White House. "They were getting yippy, you know, they were getting a little bit yippy, a little bit afraid, unlike these champions, because we have a big job to do. No other president would have done what I did. No other president. And it had to be done.”

He later revealed that ‘you have to have flexibility’ in policies.

He later revealed that 'you have to have flexibility' in policies.

Mocking the president for using the term ‘yippy’, one person tweeted: "Trump explaining his decision to pause tariffs: “Well, I thought that people were jumping a little bit out of line. They were getting yippy, you know, they were getting a little bit yippy What the hell does that mean?”

“Yippy? What the hell is Yippy? Trump really has become a bumbling old man,” another one added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Read More: Amazon cancels orders for multiple products from China after Trump's tariffs

Stocks surge

The tariff pause comes days after the White House dismissed speculation about a ‘90-day break’. The administration said that Trump will not negotiate. However, the president's announcement on Wednesday sent the stock market rocketing.

Stocks staged their best rally since 2008. The S&P 500 Index soared 9.5%, Nasdaq 100 surged 12% and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists rescinded their forecast for a US recession.

