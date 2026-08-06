Perez Hilton update: Family and team issue statement after shocking livestream, ‘We can confirm that…’

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton’s team and family have issued an update after he was seen allegedly harming himself in his Miami home in a shocking TikTok live. The video prompted a flurry of calls to local police.

WESTCHESTER, FLORIDA - AUGUST 05: Miami-Dade County Sheriff'ss deputies visit the home where Perez Hilton was found after he appeared to harm himself during a TikTok livestream on August 05, 2026, in Westchester, Florida. (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

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The statement, shared on Hilton’s X account, said that he is receiving medical care.

“Many of you have reached out with concern for Perez, and we are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of love, support, and prayers,” read the statement. “We can confirm that Perez is receiving medical care, and our family’s focus right now is on his well-being.”

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It added, “We kindly ask that you respect Perez’s privacy, as well as the privacy of his family, during this difficult time. If and when we are able to share any updates, we will do so with everyone as soon as we can. Thank you for your compassion, understanding, and continued support.”

What happened to Perez Hilton?

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{{^usCountry}} The Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office told Newsweek that the office received "multiple calls" about a person livestreaming acts of self harm. Deputies who were dispatched to Hilton's house spoke to family members on the scene. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office told Newsweek that the office received "multiple calls" about a person livestreaming acts of self harm. Deputies who were dispatched to Hilton's house spoke to family members on the scene. {{/usCountry}}

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Deputies arrived and decided to "tactically disengage" while they continued to monitor the situation.

Also Read | Were Perez Hilton's kids at home during horrific TikTok live? What we know as police receive ‘multiple calls’

"In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication. Unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation and utilizing crisis intervention techniques can reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimize the risk of injury to the individual, deputies, and the public," the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office told Newsweek.

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The video seemed to show Hilton cutting himself and covered in what appeared to be blood. The video was taken down and TikTok has suspended Hilton's account.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).