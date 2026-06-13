Pete Hegseth faces humiliation as he fails to finish bench press in front of soldiers, ‘How embarrassing’

Pete Hegseth has experienced humiliation and a sense of inadequacy following the release of video footage on X, which shows him having difficulty bench pressing in front of US soldiers. The clip reveals a sweaty Hegseth clearly facing challenges in lifting weights, while a soldier supports him from behind.

During his Guantanamo Bay visit, Pete Hegseth cautioned Cuba against pursuing weapons that could target US interests, stressing the base's importance.(X@RpsAgainstTrump)

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The video, posted by the X account Republicans Against Trump, depicted the Defense Secretary during his recent trip to Guantanamo Bay, accompanied by the caption: "What is Pete Hegseth doing?"

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Netizens mock Pete Hegseth

The discussion thread was populated with responses, with some individuals defending Hegseth, while the overwhelming majority appeared to concur that the clip was embarrassing.

“The contrast between the soldiers around him looking elite and him struggling like a newborn deer is hilarious. It’s obvious he was one of the least capable people in his entire unit. No wonder he’s over compensating," one person commented.

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{{^usCountry}} “Getting swole so he can lift Kash Patel when they do their Dirty Dancing routine at Freedom 250 #timeofyourlife,” another said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Getting swole so he can lift Kash Patel when they do their Dirty Dancing routine at Freedom 250 #timeofyourlife,” another said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Trying to crush his chest cavity because he is too weak to pretend to be able to bench press. How embarrassing,” a third user wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Trying to crush his chest cavity because he is too weak to pretend to be able to bench press. How embarrassing,” a third user wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pete Hegseth visits to Guantanamo Bay {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pete Hegseth visits to Guantanamo Bay {{/usCountry}}

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Hegseth's recent trip to Guantanamo Bay occurs against a backdrop of escalating tensions with Cuba, with the base acting as a focal point for US regional security in the Caribbean.

While there, Hegseth cautioned Cuba that pursuing enhanced military capabilities through new acquisitions could provoke a confrontation with the US.

It would be imprudent for the Cuban government to attempt to acquire or gain access to any weapons that could target this base or the American homeland, the Defense Secretary stated.

“They would be inviting the kind of confrontation not only do they not want but they could not stand. No country on Earth can match the capabilities of the United States of America.”

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Hegseth did not provide specific information regarding the kind of military armaments that Cuba may be pursuing as tensions rise.

Guantanamo Bay hosts approximately 3,000 military personnel along with the Guantanamo Bay detention facility, which accommodates prisoners of war, referred to as "armed conflict detainees" by the US Department of War.

Hegseth was stationed there two decades ago and dedicated Wednesday morning to discussing the significance of the mission with service members during the morning physical training session.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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