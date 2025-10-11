Search
Sat, Oct 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Pete Hegseth's key update on Qatar-Idaho base deal amid MAGA backlash: ‘We control, not them’

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Published on: Oct 11, 2025 04:06 am IST

Pete Hegseth issued an ‘important clarification’ on the Qatar-US deal that would allow Doha to train pilots in Idaho 

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued an ‘important clarification’ on the Qatar-US deal that would allow Doha to train pilots in Idaho after sudden backlash from key MAGA commentators, notably Laura Loomer. Earlier on Friday, Hegseth met with Qatar's defense minister and announced that a facility would be built at Mountain Home Air Force Base to host a contingent of Qatari F-15s and pilots to enhance ‘our combined training, increase the lethality, interoperability’.

Qatari Defense Minister Sheikh Saoud Al Thani (L) is greeted by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth during a welcoming ceremony at the Pentagon(Getty Images via AFP)
Qatari Defense Minister Sheikh Saoud Al Thani (L) is greeted by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth during a welcoming ceremony at the Pentagon(Getty Images via AFP)

Laura Loomer slams Hegseth, Trump

Trump ally Laura Loomer was quick to slam the Trump administration. She called the plan 'an abomination' and accused the Qataris of being associated with Islamic terror organizations.

Read More: ‘We are all Hamas’: Qatar minister's post resurfaces after Trump's Idaho air base deal

“No foreign country should have a military base on US soil. Especially Islamic countries,” Loomer wrote in a post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Qatar would pay for the construction of the new facility, a defense official told the Associated Press.

Loomer also criticized that decision, writing “I don’t want to die for Qatar. Do you?” on social media. However, she was not alone.

Hegseth clarifies, Loomer responds

Hegseth soon clarified. “The U.S. military has a long-standing partnership w/ Qatar, including today’s announced cooperation w/ F-15QA aircraft. However, to be clear, Qatar will not have their own base in the United States—nor anything like a base. We control the existing base, like we do with all partners,” he tweeted.

Read More: Key Trump ally turns on Pete Hegseth's Qatar-Idaho base plans; ‘Ilhan Omar would…'

Laura Loomer responded to Hegseth's tweet, saying: “Nobody wants the funders of HAMAS in America being trained to fly fighter jets on US soil. A jihadist in a suit is still a jihadi. It’s a threat to our national security.”

The White House and Qatar's defense ministry have yet to address the criticism. It is unclear how the Idaho plan would pan out.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Pete Hegseth's key update on Qatar-Idaho base deal amid MAGA backlash: ‘We control, not them’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On