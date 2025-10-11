Key Trump ally turns on Pete Hegseth's Qatar-Idaho base plans; ‘Ilhan Omar would…'

President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faced some MAGA fury on Friday after it was announced that the Qatari Emiri Air Force would be allowed to build a facility at the Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho. Among the critics was a key Trump ally and conservative commentator, Laura Loomer. Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth attend a cabinet meeting at the White House(REUTERS)

Loomer, who has supported Trump through his first term and 2024 election run, on Friday opposed his administration's latest move.

“The people of IDAHO need to REVOLT against the creation of a Qatari air base in their state. This cannot stand. Every single politician in Idaho needs to be put on notice and told they won’t get your vote unless they condemn the creation of a JIHADI AIR BASE in Idaho. I’d be willing to temporarily move to Idaho to help spearhead this effort,” she posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“There isn’t a single Trump supporter who supports allowing Qatar to have a military base on US soil. I don’t know who told President Trump this was a good idea, but it has made people not want to vote. This is the type of thing I would expect from a President Ilhan Omar,” she further added.

The White House is yet to address the criticism.

Meanwhile, Hegseth announced a finalized agreement alongside Qatari Minister of Defense Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at the Pentagon. The facility will allow Qatari pilots to receive training alongside American soldiers.

The Defense Secretary said that he is 'proud that today we're signing a letter of acceptance to build a Qatari Emiri Air Force Facility at the Mountain Home Air Base in Idaho'.

“The location will host a contingent of Qatari F-15's and pilots to enhance our combined training, increase lethality, interoperability, it's just another example of our partnership,. And I hope you know, your excellency, that you can count on us,” he added.