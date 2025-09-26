Pete Hegseth's urgent meeting dubbed as ‘general squid games’; additional details out

Pete Hegseth has called for an urgent meeting next week at a Virginia base with the military's top officers, hundreds of generals, and admirals, The Associated Press reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter. While no agenda has been laid out, an official told CNN that the meeting is being referred to as ‘general squid games’ in inner circles. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a ceremony at the Pentagon(AP)

According to the AP report, the gathering has been ordered for Tuesday. It will include senior commanders of the one-star rank or higher and their top advisers at the Marine Corps base in Quantico.

The Pentagon's top spokesman, Sean Parnell, confirmed that Hegseth "will be addressing his senior military leaders early next week.”

‘General squid games’

One source told CNN that they heard theories ranging from ‘a group physical fitness test, to receiving a briefing on the state of the Defense Department, to a mass firing of officers’. However, nothing is confirmed.

“It’s being referred to as the general squid games,” one official told the outlet.

Across the military, there are 800 generals and admirals of all ranks. Many command thousands of service members and are stationed across the world in more than a dozen countries and time zones.

The meeting, first reported by The Washington Post, comes on the heels of several unusual and unexplained actions that Hegseth has taken involving military leaders.

In May, Hegseth ordered that the military cut 20% of its four-star general officers, directed an additional 10% cut from all general and flag officers across the force, and told the National Guard to shed 20% of its top positions.

In February, Hegseth fired Adm. Lisa Franchetti, the Navy's top officer, and Gen. James Slife, the Air Force's second highest officer, without explanation. He also relieved the military's top lawyers.

(With inputs from the Associated Press)