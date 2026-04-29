Pete Hegseth's wife WHCD gown sparks political debate; Laura Loomer reacts
Jennifer Rauchet, wife of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, faced backlash for wearing a $60 dress from Shein at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.
A controversy has arisen regarding the $60 dress worn by Jennifer Rauchet, the third wife of US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, which saw tragic shooting on Saturday, as per news.com.au — Australia's leading news site.
Jennifer Rauchet was photographed alongside her husband, an American government official, in a gown that is said to be priced at $US42 (approximately $AU59) on the fast-fashion site Shein.
However, when some people criticized Hegseth’s third wife, 41, for selecting a dusty pink off-the-shoulder dress from a Chinese retailer facing numerous allegations, including forced labor, environmental harm, and the use of toxic substances, the situation quickly shifted.
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Ella Devi faces backlash for slamming Jennifer Rauchet's dressing choice
One vocal critic, who identifies as a "socialist socialite," Ella Devi, became the target of online harassment after she criticized the former Fox News producer for her affordable gown.{{/usCountry}}
One vocal critic, who identifies as a "socialist socialite," Ella Devi, became the target of online harassment after she criticized the former Fox News producer for her affordable gown.{{/usCountry}}
“Pete Hegeseth’s wife wore a dress from Temu to the White House Correspondents Dinner (I’m not joking),” the emerging fashion influencer posted on X, accompanied by a screenshot of a similar dress available at Shein’s competitor.{{/usCountry}}
“Pete Hegeseth’s wife wore a dress from Temu to the White House Correspondents Dinner (I’m not joking),” the emerging fashion influencer posted on X, accompanied by a screenshot of a similar dress available at Shein’s competitor.{{/usCountry}}
However, the 18-year-old’s remarks regarding Rauchet’s dress selection did not resonate well, as many lauded the mother of four for her "reasonably priced" gala attire.{{/usCountry}}
However, the 18-year-old’s remarks regarding Rauchet’s dress selection did not resonate well, as many lauded the mother of four for her "reasonably priced" gala attire.{{/usCountry}}
“She looks amazing. I thought the left was about ‘eating the rich’? Now you want to dunk on someone who didn’t waste $10,000 on a dress they will only ever wear once?” exclaimed right-wing provocateur Laura Loomer.{{/usCountry}}
“She looks amazing. I thought the left was about ‘eating the rich’? Now you want to dunk on someone who didn’t waste $10,000 on a dress they will only ever wear once?” exclaimed right-wing provocateur Laura Loomer.{{/usCountry}}
“There was an attempted assassination and you are shaming women for their fashion choices,” one user stated on X.
“OMG, she wore a dress you didn’t like, and it was reasonably priced. Check your privilege,” another said.
“Why does it matter? If she spent $5000 on a dress, she’d be dragged for being ‘out of touch’,” a third user wrote.
“She looks beautiful. Who cares where she bought it or how much she paid for it,” a fourth person remarked.
Ella Devi Devi reacts to backlash
Meanwhile, some focused on Devi’s evident hypocrisy — pointing out that the teenager frequently showcases her own designer clothing, including Chanel bags, Burberry, and Givenchy, on social media, as per the New York Post.
In response to the criticism she has faced on X, Ms. Devi addressed those who suggested that Rauchet might not have acquired the outfit from one of the fast-fashion online retailers as speculated: “This dress design originated on Temu/Shein. If you’re married to the ‘America first’ guy you should not be buying imported clothes from overseas.”
Some people supported Devi’s viewpoint, with one remarking: “It would be better if our political figures wore American designers.”
Inside Hegseth and Rauchet's marriage
Hegseth and Rauchet tied the knot on August 16, 2019, in a ceremony that took place at the Trump National Golf Club in Colts Neck, New Jersey.
The couple has been together since they met while both employed at Fox News and currently have a blended family consisting of seven children.
During the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Saturday, dramatic footage captured Hegseth being hurried out by Secret Service agents following gunfire outside the ballroom.