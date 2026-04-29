A controversy has arisen regarding the $60 dress worn by Jennifer Rauchet, the third wife of US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, which saw tragic shooting on Saturday, as per news.com.au — Australia's leading news site.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (L) and wife Jennifer Rauchet attend the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. US President Donald Trump is attending the annual gala of the political press for the first time while in office. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP)(AFP)

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Jennifer Rauchet was photographed alongside her husband, an American government official, in a gown that is said to be priced at $US42 (approximately $AU59) on the fast-fashion site Shein.

However, when some people criticized Hegseth’s third wife, 41, for selecting a dusty pink off-the-shoulder dress from a Chinese retailer facing numerous allegations, including forced labor, environmental harm, and the use of toxic substances, the situation quickly shifted.

Also Read: Trump mocked for revealing his mom's 'crush' on 'cute' King Charles: ‘Total embarrassment’

Ella Devi faces backlash for slamming Jennifer Rauchet's dressing choice

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{{^usCountry}} One vocal critic, who identifies as a "socialist socialite," Ella Devi, became the target of online harassment after she criticized the former Fox News producer for her affordable gown. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One vocal critic, who identifies as a "socialist socialite," Ella Devi, became the target of online harassment after she criticized the former Fox News producer for her affordable gown. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Pete Hegeseth’s wife wore a dress from Temu to the White House Correspondents Dinner (I’m not joking),” the emerging fashion influencer posted on X, accompanied by a screenshot of a similar dress available at Shein’s competitor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Pete Hegeseth’s wife wore a dress from Temu to the White House Correspondents Dinner (I’m not joking),” the emerging fashion influencer posted on X, accompanied by a screenshot of a similar dress available at Shein’s competitor. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the 18-year-old’s remarks regarding Rauchet’s dress selection did not resonate well, as many lauded the mother of four for her "reasonably priced" gala attire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the 18-year-old’s remarks regarding Rauchet’s dress selection did not resonate well, as many lauded the mother of four for her "reasonably priced" gala attire. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “She looks amazing. I thought the left was about ‘eating the rich’? Now you want to dunk on someone who didn’t waste $10,000 on a dress they will only ever wear once?” exclaimed right-wing provocateur Laura Loomer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “She looks amazing. I thought the left was about ‘eating the rich’? Now you want to dunk on someone who didn’t waste $10,000 on a dress they will only ever wear once?” exclaimed right-wing provocateur Laura Loomer. {{/usCountry}}

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“There was an attempted assassination and you are shaming women for their fashion choices,” one user stated on X.

“OMG, she wore a dress you didn’t like, and it was reasonably priced. Check your privilege,” another said.

“Why does it matter? If she spent $5000 on a dress, she’d be dragged for being ‘out of touch’,” a third user wrote.

“She looks beautiful. Who cares where she bought it or how much she paid for it,” a fourth person remarked.

Ella Devi Devi reacts to backlash

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Meanwhile, some focused on Devi’s evident hypocrisy — pointing out that the teenager frequently showcases her own designer clothing, including Chanel bags, Burberry, and Givenchy, on social media, as per the New York Post.

In response to the criticism she has faced on X, Ms. Devi addressed those who suggested that Rauchet might not have acquired the outfit from one of the fast-fashion online retailers as speculated: “This dress design originated on Temu/Shein. If you’re married to the ‘America first’ guy you should not be buying imported clothes from overseas.”

Some people supported Devi’s viewpoint, with one remarking: “It would be better if our political figures wore American designers.”

Inside Hegseth and Rauchet's marriage

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Hegseth and Rauchet tied the knot on August 16, 2019, in a ceremony that took place at the Trump National Golf Club in Colts Neck, New Jersey.

The couple has been together since they met while both employed at Fox News and currently have a blended family consisting of seven children.

During the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Saturday, dramatic footage captured Hegseth being hurried out by Secret Service agents following gunfire outside the ballroom.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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