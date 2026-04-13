Peter Magyar’s rare Trump praise emerges after Viktor Orban's Hungary election loss

Peter Magyar on Sunday beat a pro-Trump PM Viktor Orban in the Hungarian elections in a historic feat. The 45-year-old pro-European, conservative-liberal leader will now take oath in the coming week. Orban, who lost power after 16 years, conceded his defeat, saying: “I congratulated the victorious party. We are going to serve the Hungarian nation and our homeland from opposition."

Peter Magyar had praised Donald Trump back in 2025(AP and AFP)

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For Orban, the loss is a major blow. The 62-year-old had won endorsements from President Donald Trump and some top European conservatives. It's not yet clear whether Magyar’s Tisza party will have the two-thirds majority in parliament to govern without a coalition. With 77% of the vote counted, it had more than 53% support to 38% for Orban’s governing Fidesz party.

Read More: Peter Magyar: 10 key facts to know about next Hungary PM after Viktor Orban concedes

Magyar himself was an Orban loyalist. He broke off with the Fidesz leader in February 2024 over a scandal involving a presidential pardon for a man convicted of covering up child sexual abuse. The controversy led to resignations of President Katalin Novak and Magyar's ex-wife, Justice Minister Judit Varga. Magyar accused the government of 'hiding behind women's skirts' and sacrificing them to protect the regime.

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{{^usCountry}} Now, the focus shifts to Magyar's balancing of Europe and the US's relationship. While the EU member and lawyer has not publicly addressed his relationship with Trump, he had on multiple occassions tweeted about the American presidnet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now, the focus shifts to Magyar's balancing of Europe and the US's relationship. While the EU member and lawyer has not publicly addressed his relationship with Trump, he had on multiple occassions tweeted about the American presidnet. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Read More: Iran releases dramatic Hormuz Strait footage, ‘warning US warship to stay away’ Peter Magyar’s posts about Trump {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read More: Iran releases dramatic Hormuz Strait footage, ‘warning US warship to stay away’ Peter Magyar’s posts about Trump {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Back in November 2025, Magyar had praised Trump, slamming Orban's policies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Back in November 2025, Magyar had praised Trump, slamming Orban's policies. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “What is the difference between Donald Trump @POTUS and Viktor Orbán? Donald Trump has never been afraid to stand up for open, straightforward debates with his political opponents. @PM_ViktorOrban hasn't dared to do this for 20 years. Donald Trump has never represented foreign interests. Viktor Orbán has been doing this for a very long time. Every decision Donald Trump makes serves the interests of American companies. For Viktor Orbán, only his oligarchs matter,” he posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “What is the difference between Donald Trump @POTUS and Viktor Orbán? Donald Trump has never been afraid to stand up for open, straightforward debates with his political opponents. @PM_ViktorOrban hasn't dared to do this for 20 years. Donald Trump has never represented foreign interests. Viktor Orbán has been doing this for a very long time. Every decision Donald Trump makes serves the interests of American companies. For Viktor Orbán, only his oligarchs matter,” he posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. {{/usCountry}}

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“You can love him or hate him, but Trump is a born leader. Viktor Orbán is a copy ordered from Temu, who tries to imitate the original,” he added.

In 2024, the Tisza leader congratulated Trump on his election win against Kamals Harris.

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“America has decided. Congratulations to President Donald Trump, as well as to the newly elected members of the Senate and the House of Representatives! The United States of America is one of our country's most important allies and economic partners. The TISZA Party is ready to work together with the new American administration to further develop the relations between our countries.”

Trump is yet to comment on his key ally Orban's loss on Sunday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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