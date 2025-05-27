Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson has paid a moving tribute to her grandpa Phil Robertson after his death at 79. The 27-year-old remembered the Duck Dynasty patriarch in an Instagram post, and even revealed what some of his last words to her were. Phil died after a battle with multiple illnesses and Alzheimer’s disease. Phil Robertson death: Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson reveals grandpa's final words, moves netizens (legitsadierob/Instagram)

Sadie, the daughter of Phil’s son Willie Robertson, shared a carousel of family photos, and started the caption of the post with a verse from2 Corinthians: “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come.”

“As I was sitting with Papaw Phil today, I thought about this verse… he has already experienced this on earth—going from dead to alive by the power of Christ!” she wrote. “It was his testimony that changed his life, our families life, and thousands of others. Now he is experiencing it in the fullness. Fully alive in Christ. The new has come.”

Sadie added, “One of the last things he said to me was “full strength ahead!” Amen!”

Emotional netizens commented on the post, with one writing, “he has left a legacy. Impacting so many. So grateful for his life and your whole family”. “Chills. What a testimony his life was. Praying for you and your family,” one user wrote, while another said, “What an impact he had on so many - prayers to the entire Robertson family”.

“Truly heavens gain! I know you’ll miss him so much. Love you,” wrote one user, while another said, “He will forever be remembered as a man of God”. One said, “wow what a beautiful last thing to say. Goodness. Such legacy. Brings me to tears. Full strength ahead”.

Sadie remembered Phil in another post, saying, in part, “I can’t stop thinking about how he lived in the middle of nowhere, in a small, humble home with no cell phone or computer, and yet his life touched millions with the hope of Jesus.”

“He reminds me of people in the Bible. Not many lived with the end goal in mind as much as he did, and not many chose to spend their lives telling everyone they encountered like he did. He really believed it, and I know that he is alive in Christ fully today!” she wrote adding, “What a life of authenticity. What a legend.”

Korie Robertson announced Phil Robertson’s death

The news of Phil’s death was announced on social media by hisdaughter in law Korie Robertson, the wife of Phil’s son Willie.

Korie wrote, “We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord. He reminded us often of the words of Paul, “you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.””

“Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus. We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again,” she added. “We know so many of you love him and have been impacted by his life. We’re having a private service for now, but we’ll share details soon about a public celebration of his life.”